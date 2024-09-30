Executive Assistant

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

This role will provide business and administrative support to the Head of Country in Brasil

Key accountabilities

Calendar management – provide full calendar management, including prioritizing incoming requests, planning, organizing, and coordinating appointments, proactively highlighting areas of conflict and finding solutions to resolve. Arrange meetings involving numerous participants, across various departments, locations, time zones and geographies. Flag deadlines and actions and anticipating pre-reads.

Travel – organize all aspects of domestic and international travel including but not limited to arranging hotels, flights, trains, car hire and transfers. Liaise with overseas bp offices to provide in-country approvals and other relevant information for travelers. Obtain the correct travel documents and visas and ensure continuous renewal.

Expenses and budget reporting– prepare and submit expense reports on behalf of the Head of Country.

Communications – coordinate communications, including email communications, branding, milestone bulletins and project events, collating or writing material where required.

Meetings and events – organize meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place, that meetings run smoothly and efficiently and that any vital preparation materials are received on time. Ensure impactful events through excellent planning and coordination skills for meetings both on and off-site. Meetings may frequently involve high-level and complex calendaring of multiple individuals.

Document preparation and handling - Appropriate preparation and presentation of materials and documents, e.g., agenda and accompanying documents for leadership meetings, print and bind presentations and other required materials.

General administrative support – Act as a point of contact for the Head of Country Brasil on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Able to prioritize activities and incoming materials and to action/refer as appropriate. Discreetly manage confidential information. Support and understand the structure of distribution lists and work with IT&S to maintain this information to ensure accuracy.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree required

Experience of at least 5 years as a personal assistant to executives

Proficiency in English and Portuguese, with an excellent verbal and written communication and active listening skills comfortable interacting with an international team at all levels. Spanish is desirable.

Additional Criteria

High standard of administrative and analytical skills, including organization, prioritizing, and forward planning

Expert application of all MS Office programs

Proven track record of supporting Group/Senior Leaders

Ability to work without supervision, assess requirements and act on own initiative and at own direction, at times.

Excellent professional communication, interpersonal and networking skills, across multiple teams, locations and cultures with the strength to work flexibly.

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers, teams and at various organizational levels

Adept at simultaneously handling multiple projects and carrying out assigned projects to completion of day-to-day activities. Strong follow-through and completion of assigned tasks, working with and delivering on tight deadlines.

Able to rapidly learn, assess and anticipate priorities and requirements, and seek to focus their time on the activities where they can unlock the most value.

Handle unexpected surprises through good judgment and take initiative to act and resolve unexpected problems.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

