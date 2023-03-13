Job summary

bp’s communications and external affairs (C&EA) team is responsible for delivering the external affairs and advocacy agenda for the Americas, using extensive technical knowledge and expertise in managing media relations, overseeing government affairs, managing social investment and sponsorship programs, and/or managing local community engagement, shaping the public's understanding and ultimately playing an important role in managing risks to bp's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.



The Executive Assistant and Coordinator to the SVP C&EA Americas will be based in Washington, D.C. The successful candidate is a team oriented who is self-motivated, energetic, and proactive. The individual will work independently on projects and be able to thrive in a busy, time-sensitive environment while excelling in a wide variety of activities and confidential matters. The candidate will work a hybrid schedule as directed by management.

Key accountabilities:

Lead on broad range of administrative tasks for the SVP including: Calendar Management : Actively manage the calendar, including complex coordination of meetings across global time zones and prioritizing tasks by working with the C&EA Leadership Team to understand priorities and manage conflicts appropriately. Exercise excellent judgement and discretion over SVP’s time. Travel: Organize and book travel arrangements and prepare itineraries and agendas. Inbox Management: Manage the SVP C&EA Americas inbox to ensure items are flagged, prioritized and closed out in a timely and appropriate manner.

Serve as primary point of contact for a broad network of internal and external stakeholders. Build and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Briefing Preparation: Assist with preparing briefing material for SVP C&EA and other executives as needed.

Serve as lead coordinator between SVP and her LT on priority matters to the team, region and businesses to ensure alignment and progress. Special Projects: Lead special projects as assigned, including but not limited to internal event management, external event management, VIP meetings, offsites, DC based sponsorship management.

5+ years of executive assistant experience in the private or public sector

of executive assistant experience in the private or public sector Ability to interact with senior executives, VIPs, media and general public with professionalism and integrity

A self-starter with ability to anticipate needs and make independent sound decisions.

Strong communication skills (written and oral)

Attention to detail and excellent analytical abilities

Creative and collaborative with an understanding of how to reach relevant stakeholder groups across multiple disciplines

Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a fast-paced environment; experience delivering on deadline

Ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Experience with Microsoft Outlook PowerPoint, Teams, and Excel

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!