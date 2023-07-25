Executive Development Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The executive development team supports the identification, acceleration and development of our executive population within bp (top 300, Group Leaders). The focus of this role is to help shape, drive the implementation of our Group Leader leadership development strategy, including the delivery of our bp-wide executive development offer, 'Leading bp'.

People & Culture



HR Group



The executive development team supports the identification, acceleration and development of our executive population within bp (top 300, Group Leaders). The focus of this role is to help shape, drive the implementation of our Group Leader leadership development strategy, including the delivery of our bp-wide executive development offer, ‘Leading bp’.



Supports with shaping the strategy for Executive development

Leads and drives the design, scope, and delivery the Group Leader- wide development offer

Leads third party leadership development vendors, providing direction and feedback in line to maximise high quality design and delivery, in line with bp’s strategy

Designs the communications and engagement approach across populations

Leads data insights and measurement of development offer effectiveness

Supports the preparation of key customer meetings with EVPs, People and Culture Leadership Team, Board updates, etc., and implementing actions required

Identifies and maintains external/internal developmental interventions and recommends appropriate leadership development offers to supplement Group Leader development

Works across partner groups to gain relevant feedback on development needs and progress, and embeds into Group Leader development strategy

Project management and orchestration

Ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships and work collaboratively

Orchestrate, create clarity, and work through others

Excellent communication skills (written, verbal, ppt) aligned with the ability to network

Strong customer focus to create a tailored end to end user experience

Expertise in executive leadership development approaches

Able to work with agility, to lead and deliver against multiple high stakes priorities at pace

Experience in the design, development and management of impactful leadership interventions that deliver sustained behaviour change (including impact measurement).

Project and programme management

Effective management of third-party providers

Data management/insights experience

Extensive PowerPoint slideware experience for relevant audience (C-suite, Board etc)

Essential Education: Degree in related field.

Personal attributes:

Self-starter, has drive, initiative, can quickly bring innovative solutions to problems

Thrives in ambiguity – embraces rapid change and can create clarity and a path forward even in complex, ambiguous situations

Externally and commercially focused, brings in external operating capability to ensure innovation

Curiosity, seeks out new perspectives and practices, to build on existing knowledge and shares with the team

Motivated by pace and possibility, rapid learning, embraces ambiguity risk and failure

Can hold tension between near term delivery with a future focused lens

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



