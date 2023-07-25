Site traffic information and cookies

Executive Development Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066796
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The executive development team supports the identification, acceleration and development of our executive population within bp (top 300, Group Leaders). The focus of this role is to help shape, drive the implementation of our Group Leader leadership development strategy, including the delivery of our bp-wide executive development offer, ‘Leading bp’.

  • Supports with shaping the strategy for Executive development

  • Leads and drives the design, scope, and delivery the Group Leader- wide development offer

  • Leads third party leadership development vendors, providing direction and feedback in line to maximise high quality design and delivery, in line with bp’s strategy

  • Designs the communications and engagement approach across populations

  • Leads data insights and measurement of development offer effectiveness  

  • Supports the preparation of key customer meetings with EVPs, People and Culture Leadership Team, Board updates, etc., and implementing actions required

  • Identifies and maintains external/internal developmental interventions and recommends appropriate leadership development offers to supplement Group Leader development

  • Works across partner groups to gain relevant feedback on development needs and progress, and embeds into Group Leader development strategy

Critical Skills:

  • Project management and orchestration

  • Ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships and work collaboratively

  • Orchestrate, create clarity, and work through others

  • Excellent communication skills (written, verbal, ppt) aligned with the ability to network

  • Strong customer focus to create a tailored end to end user experience

  • Expertise in executive leadership development approaches

  • Able to work with agility, to lead and deliver against multiple high stakes priorities at pace

Critical Experience:

  • Experience in the design, development and management of impactful leadership interventions that deliver sustained behaviour change (including impact measurement).

  • Project and programme management

  • Effective management of third-party providers

  • Data management/insights experience

  • Extensive PowerPoint slideware experience for relevant audience (C-suite, Board etc)

Essential Education: Degree in related field.

Personal attributes:

  • Self-starter, has drive, initiative, can quickly bring innovative solutions to problems

  • Thrives in ambiguity – embraces rapid change and can create clarity and a path forward even in complex, ambiguous situations

  • Externally and commercially focused, brings in external operating capability to ensure innovation

  • Curiosity, seeks out new perspectives and practices, to build on existing knowledge and shares with the team

  • Motivated by pace and possibility, rapid learning, embraces ambiguity risk and failure

  • Can hold tension between near term delivery with a future focused lens

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. 

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

