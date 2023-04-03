Executive Reward Consultant

Job summary

This is a global role providing subject matter expertise regarding all aspects of executive reward. You will be working as part of a collaborative team of consultants, the role will be responsible leading/supporting multiple aspects of the executive reward agenda e.g. remuneration committee preparation, performance scorecard management, client/portfolio management etc. This role holds relationships with external advisors, company secretariat, communications & external affairs, finance, sustainability, legal and people & culture. You will act as an inspiring leader in executive reward, with knowledge of market trends, understanding of relevant legislation and corporate governance requirements

Key Accoutabilities:

The role will lead or support on multiple parts of the executive reward agenda (see below), with responsibilities aligned to the skills, capabilities, and development needs of the individual – this will typically be agreed annually for large areas of work but will also be fluid within the year to manage capacity

Support all aspects of the Remuneration Committee cycle including preparing remuneration committee papers, supporting material and any relevant shareholder engagement activity

Leading annual bonus and performance share plan scorecards including design, target setting and measurement through quarterly and year-end scorecard updates

Providing input into, and preparing relevant sections of the Directors Remuneration Report in collaboration with members of the executive reward team, Company Secretariat, Communications & External Affairs and other stakeholders

Shaping the design of executive remuneration policy and programmes for executive directors and C-suite roles

Responsibility for a portfolio of P&C and business clients to lead new hires, promotions, exits, ad hoc interventions etc.

Project management of annual and ad hoc activities including market benchmarking, on- and off-cycle pay reviews, input into systems upgrades and reward communications

Subject matter authority in corporate governance and executive reward market practice and trends

Job Requirements:

Excellent senior stakeholder management and ability to present complex concepts to senior audiences

Excellent technical reward knowledge (base pay, incentives, benefits etc.) and experience applying this in various situations

Commercial awareness and understanding of financial, operational, safety and sustainability performance indicators

Learning approach with a strong interest in executive reward, relevant market trends and the broader market environment

Ability to prioritize effectively and lead challenging demands, can operate independently in both a structured and flexible environment

Experience communicating complexity with brevity

Collaborative style and comfortable challenging the status quo with own ideas and recommendations

Strong analytical and written skills with high level of Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint competency

Desirable criteria:

Previous experience supporting the remuneration committee cycle either in-house or in a consulting capacity

Experience designing and managing executive reward policy and programmes

Experience in drafting directors’ remuneration reports and/or sections of the annual report and accounts

Knowledge of corporate governance code requirements and best practice

Previous experience managing complex reward casework (offers, exits, promotions, mobility etc.)

Role will benefit from legal, finance or tax experience and/or knowledge

Additional Information :

Role to be based in the UK, within bp’s 60/40 (3 days in the office / 2 days out of the office) flexible working frame. Flexibility for one day per week in St. James's Square (Canary Wharf) will be required.



Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.