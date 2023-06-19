Executive Reward Consultant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for delivering consistent and efficient reward and/or benefit frameworks using advanced technical and analytical capabilities, leading tactical projects that support execution of the overall reward/benefits strategy and providing consultancy support in accordance with local legislation, competitive practice and BP's policy on reward/benefits.

People & Culture



HR Group



Responsible for delivering consistent and efficient reward and/or benefit frameworks using advanced technical and analytical capabilities, leading tactical projects that support execution of the overall reward/benefits strategy and providing consultancy support in accordance with local legislation, competitive practice and BP's policy on reward/benefits.



Key Responsibilities:

Leading annual bonus and performance share plan scorecards including design, target setting and measurement through quarterly and year-end scorecard updates

Providing input into, and preparing relevant sections of the Directors Remuneration Report in collaboration with members of the executive reward team, Company Secretariat, Communications & External Affairs and other stakeholders

Shaping the design of executive remuneration policy and programmes for executive directors and C-suite roles

Responsibility for a portfolio of P&C and business clients to lead new hires, promotions, exits, ad hoc interventions etc.

Project management of annual and ad hoc activities including market benchmarking, on- and off-cycle pay reviews, input into systems upgrades and reward communications

Subject matter authority in corporate governance and executive reward market practice and trends

Excellent senior stakeholder management and ability to present complex concepts to senior audiences

Excellent technical reward knowledge (base pay, incentives, benefits etc.) and experience applying this in various situations

Commercial awareness and understanding of financial, operational, safety and sustainability performance indicators

Learning approach with a strong interest in executive reward, relevant market trends and the broader market environment

Ability to prioritize effectively and lead challenging demands, can operate independently in both a structured and flexible environment

Experience communicating complexity with brevity

Collaborative style and comfortable challenging the status quo with own ideas and recommendations

Strong analytical and written skills with high level of Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint competency

Previous experience supporting the remuneration committee cycle either in-house or in a consulting capacity

Experience designing and managing executive reward policy and programmes

Experience in drafting directors’ remuneration reports and/or sections of the annual report and accounts

Knowledge of corporate governance code requirements and best practice

Previous experience managing complex reward casework (offers, exits, promotions, mobility etc.)

Role will benefit from legal, finance or tax experience and/or knowledge

Role to be based in the UK, within bp’s 60/40 (3 days in the office / 2 days out of the office) flexible working frame. Flexibility for one day per week in St. James's Square will be required.



At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.