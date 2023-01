Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there.





About the opportunity:



bp’s Executive hiring team is a global team, with a critical task of hiring ‘future executives’ into bp’s top 600 population. The team will focus primarily on identifying, engaging and attracting talent from world leading companies, with the key purpose of augmenting skills and leadership capabilities to enable our pursuit of becoming a NetZero Integrated Energy company.



Reporting directly to Head of Global Executive Search at bp, the Executive Search Manager will be instrumental in working with the top 300 + Executive’s within bp, to drive strategic hiring programs via our executive search suppliers and through direct hiring activity.





About the location:



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury or London offices, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

What you will deliver:

Partner with key bp executives to find solutions to executive talent demand, which is driven by internal talent mobility, key leadership changes, new market entry, business expansion and other In the Know (ITK) activity

Utilise our Executive search suppliers to drive complex global executive hiring programs for established and growth business across the whole of bp

Ensure a proactive and reactive direct hiring activity using thorough ‘executive search’ methodology

Ensure that diverse hiring remains at the center of all talent acquisition activity

Manage complex reward negotiations, involving local and expatriate offer management processes

Partner with key stakeholders to ensure candidate experience and bp brand equity is held in the highest regard

Partner with key stakeholders to bring a strategic approach to hiring executives, through providing talent insights, environmental context, reward data and other insights

Critical interface between our third party assessment providers, candidate assessment process and follow up process

Ensure the end-to-end recruitment process for relevant markets is followed with close collaboration with hiring managers and other People & Culture (P&C) teams ensuring all Service Level Agreement targets are met

Work closely with local P&C teams including Reward, Immigration and Mobility and Talent Integrators

Act as a key change management agent for any changes in Executive hiring, providing guidance on local perspective and driving change in the organisation

Monitor and track pre-employment processes, working with P&C partners and/or candidates to resolve any concerns or delays





What you will need to be successful:



Essential

Team player, with a focus on ‘playing to win’

A great desire to learn, progress and develop oneself

Continuous motivation to grow and expand knowledge of executive hiring strategies, practices and methodologies

Experience of managing multi-cultural stakeholders

Proven experience in senior level talent acquisition hiring, including non-advertised sourcing

Proven experience of the planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various disciplines

Ensure that the customer and business is at the heart of all decision making

Demonstrable experience of managing and building relationships with third party suppliers

Articulate, professional, hard working

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical communication experience, ideally with senior executives

Track record of using Applicant Tracking System (ATS), candidate management systems and LinkedIn





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



If this role attracts you, apply now! If you have any other question, we're always open to a great conversation - get in touch today!