Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Executive - Supply & Distribution based at Silvassa and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role:

This role is accountable for FG dispatch and incoming raw material planning & receipt to ensure daily production & dispatch adherence is being

What you will deliver:

Ensure FG dispatch planning& execution as per distribution plan and ensure HSSE compliance to site SOP's & practices

Ensure Vehicle Placement as per the call up given to the transporters in coordination with the logistics team

Co-ordination with production for dispatch ensuring smooth production running.

Support beacon implantation in dispatch process at site

Ensure BO and Additive availability as per fortnightly /daily planning and ensure / vehicle placements / FG dispatches as per production plan.

To ensure safety, security, accounting and compliances in material receipt and dispatch process

Drive improvement agenda in Vehicle management including internal road safety

BO and Additive support for 3rd parties for JOB WORK for Silvassa related 3rd party

Ensure safe and efficient storage and handling of packed additive inside the plant

Ensure FIFO for packed additive while issuing to production for consumption.

Increase more awareness on Road Safety & Safe Forklift Operations especially for additive unloading and storage through strong engagement with the Drivers & Forklift Operators

Effectively Coordinate the department activities in line with the guidelines to ensure compliance to ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 standards

Work closely with Supply Planning team & Provide the 3rd parties for JOB WORK with the Production plan, Packaging Material, BO, Additive, Logistic and other inputs required for completing the filling / distribution plan. Ensure compliance to our HSSE, Operating guidelines and other policies. Graduate in Science or Commerce. Certification or Diploma in Materials Management or Supply Chain will have an added advantage Knowledge / Experience:

6-7 years of experience in supply and distribution / logistics function of plant operations / sales or any other commercial function.

Basic knowledge of HSSE, TQM, ISO 14001 & ISO 9001:2008 and OSHAS 18001 requirements.

Proficiency in English and Hindi. Internal : Planning Team, Logistics Team, External: Third Party service providers

What you will need to be successful

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



