Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Expat Data Services Senior Specialist - Fixed term

(Parental cover until 30 September 2027)

The purpose of the Expat Data Services Senior Specialist role is to maintain the home and host records in Workday for Global Assignees within BP to ensure necessary updates are completed to specified timescales, agreed standards and via appropriate channels and provide process, data and system expertise and guidance to various collaborators e.g. International Mobility, GPD and BFHR, ensuring silent running and data excellence.

In this role You will:

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employee personal and job related data service requests for Global Assignees and ensure home and host records are up to date

Own the end to end all requests, updates, issues and escalations related to own area and pro-actively set-up own priorities and support the team

Reflect to business needs by suggesting new ideas on process improvement – foresee some business needs and pro-actively address them.

Provide first-line support for customer queries.

Identify and implement process improvements.

Collaborate with team members and collaborators.

Resolve complex issues and manage escalations.

Support new joiners with training and mentorship

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

University degree or equivalent

Minimum of 2 years of relevant experience

Strong data management and problem-solving skills

Superb communication and customer service abilities

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.