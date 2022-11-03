Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as an

Expat Data Services Senior Specialist

(maternity cover role, end date: 2024 July)



The purpose of the Expat Data Services Senior Specialist role is to maintain the home and host records in Workday for Global Assignees within BP to ensure necessary updates are completed to specified timescales, agreed standards and via appropriate channels and provide process, data and system expertise and guidance to various stakeholders, ensuring silent running and data excellence.



In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses, as well as the internal processes

Provide first-line support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests for Global Assignees and ensure home and host records are up to date

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established thresholds

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during services and solutions processing, following data management processes and procedures

Undertake other work in support of the service area and P&C Services and solutions as required

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Work closely with Core People Data Services Analysts within the P&C Services and the wider P&C and P&C Services community to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt. This may mean discussions with P&C GPOs, in-country People Advisors, etc.

Own the end-to-end all requests, updates, issues and escalations related to own area and pro-actively set up own priorities and support the team

Ensure and review that the processes in relevant are performed in line with the service commitment guidelines

Reflect on business needs by suggesting new ideas on process improvement – foresee some business needs and pro-actively address them

Ensure that team is informed about process changes

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders by conducting full background research and develop contingency plans

Provide support for new joiners during the on-the-job training period, create training plans

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific operational issues and processes

Support acceptance testing for P&C Services and Solutions technology changes

What You will need to be successful:

University degree

3 years of relevant experience gained in a similar role

Advanced knowledge of Workday and CRM systems

Foundational knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Good knowledge of MS Office tools

Experience in process improvement

Accuracy and attention to detail

Advanced stakeholder management

Excellent communication skills

Fluency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora office e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided