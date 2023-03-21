Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as an

Expat Data Services Specialist (People Services)



P&C Services is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised P&C services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centers as appropriate for bp’s footprint. P&C Services are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of the Expat Data Services Specialist role is to maintain the home and host records in Workday for Global Assignees (i.e. Expats) within bp to ensure necessary updates are completed to specified timescales, agreed standards and via appropriate channels and provide process, data and system expertise and guidance to various stakeholders ensuring silent running and data excellence.





In this role You will:

Be part of a small people services team supporting international mobility within bp

Work closely together with the global international mobility team and people advisors from various countries

Initiate, extend and end the international assignments in Workday

Coordinate the information flow between relevant partners prior and at the end of each assignment

Respond to expat data management-related queries

Register additional employee and job-related data for expats in Workday

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity is maintained

Monitor data quality in the system proactively

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and partners

Support process improvements and updates

Support testing for P&C Services technology changes

Train colleagues on expat data management processes as required



What You will need to be successful:

University degree

Proficiency in English

1 year of meaningful experience is preferable, fresh graduates are also welcome

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Knowledge of Workday is a huge advantage

Digital fluency across the full spectrum of Office programs and analytical support tools (especially Excel)

Analytical thinking, diligent approach

Sound customer service skills, ability to build and maintain relations with customers



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested