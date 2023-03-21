Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as an
Expat Data Services Specialist (People Services)
P&C Services is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised P&C services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centers as appropriate for bp’s footprint. P&C Services are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.
The purpose of the Expat Data Services Specialist role is to maintain the home and host records in Workday for Global Assignees (i.e. Expats) within bp to ensure necessary updates are completed to specified timescales, agreed standards and via appropriate channels and provide process, data and system expertise and guidance to various stakeholders ensuring silent running and data excellence.
In this role You will:
- Be part of a small people services team supporting international mobility within bp
- Work closely together with the global international mobility team and people advisors from various countries
- Initiate, extend and end the international assignments in Workday
- Coordinate the information flow between relevant partners prior and at the end of each assignment
- Respond to expat data management-related queries
- Register additional employee and job-related data for expats in Workday
- Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity is maintained
- Monitor data quality in the system proactively
- Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and partners
- Support process improvements and updates
- Support testing for P&C Services technology changes
- Train colleagues on expat data management processes as required
What You will need to be successful:
- University degree
- Proficiency in English
- 1 year of meaningful experience is preferable, fresh graduates are also welcome
- Foundational knowledge of CRM systems
- Knowledge of Workday is a huge advantage
- Digital fluency across the full spectrum of Office programs and analytical support tools (especially Excel)
- Analytical thinking, diligent approach
- Sound customer service skills, ability to build and maintain relations with customers
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 and 2022 Awards, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!