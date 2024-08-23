Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as an

Expat Data Services Specialist

(Fixed-term until April 2026)

In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses, as well as the internal GBS Europe processes.

Provide first line support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employee personal and job related data service requests for Global Assignees and ensure home and host records are up to date

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established thresholds

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during workforce administration processing, following data management processes and procedures

Undertake other work in support of the service area and P&C Services as required

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes

Work closely with Core People Services team members within the P&C Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Investigate, liaise and resolve issues involving multiple systems and collaborators

Support process improvements and updates, ensuring the Standard Operating Procedures are updated and maintained on the relevant site

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes

Provide support for new joiners during the on the job training period, create training plan

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to university level or equivalent

Minimum of 1-2 years of relevant previous experience

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of People and Culture processes

Foundational knowledge of Workday

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.