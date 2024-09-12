This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to dramatically reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. We will advocate for fundamental and rapid progress towards Paris and strive to be a leader in transparency.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management. Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

The Experience Design Lead is a key role in our product-led operating model and will be accountable for directing the design quality in our Product teams and through that delivering on our Responsible Design Strategy. Working with product and tech leads and with the support of our DesignOps team you will bring the right skills and capabilities into our digital squads. The role sits at a Product level and may have responsibility for the design of multiple products. You will lead with influence ensuring clarity on Design direction and empowering our designers to deliver on customer and business outcomes.

Alongside your ability to deliver quality outcomes through your design specialism you are also experienced as a leader. You will have a strong understanding of design standard methodologies across all design vertical as you may be asked to lead multi-disciplinary teams including Service and Business Design, Product Design, Content Design and UX Research.

Accountabilities

Participate in ‘hands on’ work as required in the capacity of “player/coach”, for example facilitating workshops, participating in Design Sprints or collaborating in design reviews in addition to taking the lead on design direction and outcomes

Lead regular design crits and peer reviews, using these to drive design quality across the D&CM Design Directions and in alignment with the Design Strategy / Vision for the product group as well as compliance with design standards & design system, agreed ways of working, and other standards such as accessibility & inclusion

Partner with product and other teams to bring appropriate design capabilities into product discovery & delivery squads

Be a representative of bphxd Design & Change Management (D&CM) team, participating in strategy & planning activities

Guide and empower the practitioners within the product squads, across discovery & delivery

Contribute to regular Product Reviews

Build design and change resource plans (in partnership with the XD Principal and DesignOps) to ensure clarity and forward planning

Be a contributing member of the product leadership team and work with other design leads and individual contributors to represent the needs of product squads in their planning activities.

Diarise and facilitate regular design & change maturity assessments on agreed products, collaborating with D&CM practitioners, product partners and other teams to identify and prioritise improvement activities and build roadmaps

When leading teams ensure all practitioners within product squads have clear objectives and key results which have been agreed with product partners, and report progress against them at an agreed frequency

Skills

Be a natural leader in Product and/or Content Design, an experienced practitioner and a skilled team lead, in tune with industry trends and developments

Having strong collaboration and relationship building skills that allow you to align interfaces, roles and responsibilities with your peers in Business, Technology and Product

You will be confident in managing 3rd party designers as an integrated part of your wider delivery team.

Use well-developed customer management skills to focus Product leadership communication on key messages.

Represent the design team as a leader and get the core messages across while building a solid view of design leadership in the business area and wider bp

Be a trusted guide for cross-disciplinary partners, helping teams to understand and unlock value from human-centred design

Create an inspiring design culture within the team, championing sustainability usability, diversity and collaboration

Ensure that design teams have an inclusive, safe and respectful environment to reach their maximum potential

Work within dual track Agile, across discovery and delivery

Requirements

BS/MS degree; preference for human computer interaction, product design, UX design, computer science; or equivalent experience.

Experience working as a design manager and/or design leader with an in-house design team or at a design agency.

Experience leading a wide range of team sizes

Experience working in large complex organisation with legacy digital systems

Strong customer management skills to challenge, collaborate and partner with leadership

Experience working in low digital maturity organisations, with the ability to educate partners on design.

Knowledge of agile or lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Nice to have

Confident speaking and educating about design and business leadership

Experience with business value measurement and performance quantification



