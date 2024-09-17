This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to spectacularly reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. We will advocate for fundamental and rapid progress towards Paris and strive to be a leader in transparency.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management. Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling, and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

Experience Design Lead - Product

Reporting to: Experience Design Principal/Experience Design Lead

We are looking for an Experience Design Lead – Product with 10+ years relevant experience.

The Experience Design Lead is a results oriented designer who is an advocate for human experience design and is passionate about leading experience design projects.

You may work across multiple or single projects with a deeply hands on approach. You have a talent and passion for building outstanding experiences and thinking deeply about people and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are a leader with vision who cares about actively contributing to the continual improvement of the quality of our practice.

Responsibilities

Lead the design and development of digital products, ensuring they meet our Responsible Design standards

Facilitate regular design crits and peer reviews to maintain high design quality and adherence to our design system and agreed ways of working.

Advocate for design excellence in Product Reviews aligning with our Design Strategy & Vision for the Product Group

Design and guide the exploration of the range of possibilities for the aesthetic vision for the product/service.

Advocate for and promote good user experience for a specific area of a product or service.

Apply UX principles, extensive personal knowledge, and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user flows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Actively engage with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user.

Communicate regularly with project partners to gain alignment, resolve issues and articulate the business value of HXD activities.

Skills

Advanced leadership in your field through experience and industry insights.

Mastery in applying UX, information architecture and interaction design principles with a strong commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

Proficient in elevating design standards through expert application of visual design teams (typography, iconography, composition, colour, layout).

Skilled in conceptualising and prototyping comprehensive product-line concepts, narratives, and experience value propositions.

Adept at identifying and integrating sociocultural trends into UI solutions

Experienced in research methodology, capable of synthesizing and communicating insights to minimize bias and promote user-centric solutions.

Exceptional ability to articulate design decisions based on user value and business challenges.

Excellent communication skills in writing and speaking

Nice to have

BS/MS Degree; preference for human computer interaction, design, computer science, psychology, or behavioural science – or equivalent experience

Proficient in use of tools including Mural, MS Teams, MS Office suite, project management tools such as planner, Jira or ADO

Working experience of agile, Kanban and lean UX methodologies

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction).



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



