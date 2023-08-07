Expert Bioprocess Engineer – Biotechnology scale-up

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet.The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, fundamental biofuels pathways, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. The Biosciences Center works to identify current opportunities and assess future opportunities across the range of bp’s businesses, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner.The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development. The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.This position will report to the Senior Manager US Bioenergies and will be responsible for translating small scale biotechnology processes to commercial-scale manufacturing facilities. The successful candidate will lead efforts for validation and testing of the scale-up of a range of biotechnology processes, including fermentation and enzymes. The role will additionally focus on research activities to support the biosciences programs requiring biochemistry and bio-catalysis expertise, including enzyme discovery, characterization, and engineering, as well as efforts for assay development and method automation. The individual will join a group of interactive scientists and should have strong communication skills and outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a strong interest in the pursuit of scientific discovery.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Lead biotechnology scale-up projects,

Serve as a link to other biosciences capability teams, synthetic biology, biochemistry/ enzymology, microbiology and analytical.

Analytical and critical thinking skills required

Attention to detail and trouble-shooting skills

Ability to work in a multi-disciplinary environment, both independently and within a project team

Understand business needs. Lead efforts to set effective strategies for internal capability development, external collaboration partners and 3rd party toll manufactures.

Promote safety initiatives and champion compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Essential criteria and qualifications:

Education: Masters / PhD degree (with 12+ years) (or bachelors with relevant experience) from the following fields: bioengineering, chemical engineering, or a related field. Experience proven by a track record of publications or through relevant job experience.

Demonstrated deep expertise with biotechnology scale-up, including working with third party toll manufacturers.

Extensive experience with bioprocess engineering at small and pilot scale.

Proficiency in designing and executing experiments; interpretation of data from multiple sources.

Ability to prioritize responsibilities, show flexibility in response to changed priorities and work effectively in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment.

Strong organizational skills, being able to handle multiple projects at the same time.

Ability to work safely and independently with no immediate supervision. Adept at formulating new SOP’s as well as reliable and accurate execution of tasks following SOPs outlined by others.

Must be motivated, an independent thinker, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and be able to work under tight deadlines.

Desirable criteria

Deep knowledge of biochemical pathways for a range of substrates.

Act as subject matter expert and provide advice and innovation to develop solutions to complex technical issues.

Lead and support project strategy development and implementation, including developing intellectual property.

Other

Travel – up to 15%.

Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion:

At bp you have the opportunity to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also help employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues. The BRGs’ commitment to growth at all levels helps employees feel more engaged and energized. The BRGs break down barriers so we can all do better together. Examples of BRGs include (but are not limited to):

bpWIN (bp Women’s International Network)

Pride

Working parents

PEN (Positively Ethnic Network)

bpInclusia (bp’s Asian community)

bpEnergía (bp’s Latin community)

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.