Expert Data Center Technologist, TD

Purpose of role:

As Data Center Technology Deployment (TD) technologists, you will take the mission of delivering integrated solutions and contributing to internal/external customers in a safe, reliable, and efficient way with their rich experience in applied technologies and strong expertise of products and services for lubricant engineering industries.

You will also take various responsibilities as an important part of bp’s local technical platform and global technology community where bp core competence in technology are established and developed to satisfy customers demands at present and in the future. They will be core members of the global Data Center Squad, a cross functional group focused on decarbonization of the data center industry.

Will support industrial lubricants business growth and technology evolution by playing major or supportive roles in technology insights, expertise opinions input, products verification, technical service, and project management.

Will dedicate their insights to innovation and engineering programs by identifying bp technical competence, strategy, and roadmap to support research and development of innovative products and solutions to lubricant emerging markets.

The role holder will be required to focus on a specific product area, Data Center immersion cooling fluids, but should also expect to cover different product areas depending on priorities and workload demands.

In this role, you will not only act as a role model in daily operations and handling routine tasks, but also offer coaching and advice to optimize working methodology and procedures. Furthermore they shall also demonstrate their deep insight to industrials mega-trends and strong capabilities of problem-solving and developing an idea to innovative solution.

Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role

Compliance

Ensure daily operations for fulfilling responsibilities in a safe manner and conform to bp’s value, code of conduct and internal policies.

Product and Formulation

Have deep understanding of existing and evolving products portfolio, characteristics of products, application scenarios and industrial standards which will lead practical and effective solutions to internal/external customers.

Facilitate deployment of new products: lead/monitor and feedback to global teams on experimental trials; work as a Technologist to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing guidance; support Technologist tags with delivery of technical presentations for new products; support sales technical teams to present and implement products; support Global and Regional/Local Supply Chain.

Be familiar with competitor products and provide advice and insights to support product performance evaluation and establish bp’s products value proposition and claims.

Provide product/application advice to sales/customers and support Technologist tags with product recommendations for existing business and new business opportunities including support for OEM teams and OEM product approval renewals.

Organize or support products promotion, introduction, training or communication with internal or external parties.

Technical Support and Service

Demonstrate strategic practices in handling complex trouble-shooting cases by following systematic methods and using various problem-solving tools.

Establish and maintain the working procedures with internal collaborators as the technical peer and get feedbacks on demands and trends of products, technologies and markets.

Build up effective working procedures, schedules and methods to run routine works, like lab management, stock management, equipment calibration etc.

Lead or support technical support and service cases by offering insight, design of experiment or product recommendation to identify root cause/failure mode in customer practices and define solutions to troubleshooting cases. Necessary testing in TD/PD lab or 3rd party’s lab will be handled to support the technical support and service activities.

Finding opportunities of technical research and business growth by screening routine technical cases with strategical view and align the technical research with bp’s strategy.

Support operation unit and supply chain in handling topics including root cause analysis of quality issue, customer complain and products documents.

Establish and develop networking within bp regional and global technology communities and play a significant role for international or cross-region communication.

Provide advice and suggestions to optimize the model, procedure and guidelines to technical support and service activities and introduce best-practice in bp’s organization to TD team.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Support Technologist Tags to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing guidance.

Project Management

Lead or support projects in TMS/ODIMS and contribute valuable ideas which will benefit bp technology competence or business growth.

Maintain and update project management documents in regular base.

Develop and optimize procedures, approaches, and methodologies to lead various projects in categories of technical research, processing optimization, products upgrading and application studies.

Work closely with Global Supply Chain to e.g. localize products in new markets and to improve product quality.

Innovation and Engineering

Develop TD’s core technology competence by high credits of expertise and innovation oriented research and study on industrial mega-trends, emerging application scenarios and performance demand for lubricants products and competition products in the Data Center Immersion Cooling space.

Develop innovative ideas and solutions to customer based on existing working scope by close cooperation with other functional units within organization or external industrial partners.

Monitoring advances and development in lubricant techniques and engineering areas with applying patent screening, industrial intelligence and association membership.

Establish bp’s influences to immersion cooling technology with activities in industrial associations, standardization committees, authorities and academic organizations.

Additional

Management of other necessary tasks within TD working scope.

Support to technical topics in regions if necessary.

Represent bp at Industry Conferences and Customer Events.

Key long-term challenges faced in the role

In the challenging data center immersion cooling business it is crucial to keep up with the fast-moving developments and intense competition in the market. This competition is represented by both established lubricant competitors, emerging ones stepping up from sub-supplier positions as well as alternative data center designs such as air cooling and direct to chip cooling. The core competence in technical expertise and insights to technical trends in this space must be developed to offer integrated and innovative solutions to internal and external collaborators besides working on the intuition-style and experience-based routine trouble shooting-type tasks.

Experience & Expertise

Strong capabilities of international and interculture communication in written and oral practices.

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry, Engineering, Computer Science or related technical subject area

in Chemistry, Engineering, Computer Science or related technical subject area Ideally hands-on experience in data Centers / IT hardware, immersion cooling or similar fields.

Ideally knowledge about the formulation, application and production of lubricants and/or dielectric thermal management fluids.

Show the capabilities of management in a systematic and professional approaches.

Strong fundamental skills in problem analysis, experiment design, data processing and reporting.

Wide connections with industrial partners including companies, institutes and researchers.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working across teams.

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Requirements Analysis, Collaboration, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Experimental Design, Formulation Deployment, Intellectual Asset Management, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Presenting, Problem Solving, Product Development, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Resilience, Rheology, Root cause analysis, Safety Leadership, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Sustainability awareness and action



