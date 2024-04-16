Expert Data Center Technologist,TD

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Key Accountabilities:

Compliance

Ensure daily operations for fulfilling responsibilities in a safe manner and conform to bp’s value, code of conduct and internal policies.

Product and Formulation

Have deep understanding of existing and evolving products portfolio, characteristics of products, application scenarios and industrial standards which will lead practical and effective solutions to internal/external customers.

Facilitate deployment of new products: lead/monitor and feedback to global teams on experimental trials; work as a Technologist to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing mentorship; support Technologist tags with delivery of technical presentations for new products; support sales technical teams to present and implement products; support Global and Regional/Local Supply Chain.

Be familiar with competitor products and provide guidance and insights to support product performance evaluation and establish bp’s products value proposition and claims.

Provide product/application advice to sales/customers and support Technologist tags with product recommendations for existing business and new business opportunities including support for OEM teams and OEM product approval renewals.

Coordinate or support products promotion, introduction, training or communication with internal or external parties.

Technical Support and Service

Demonstrate strategic practices in handling complex trouble-shooting cases by following detailed methods and using various problem-solving tools.

Establish and maintain the working procedures with internal partners as the technical peer and get feedbacks on demands and trends of products, technologies and markets.

Build up effective working procedures, schedules and methods to manage routine works, like lab management, stock management, equipment calibration etc.

Support technical support and service cases by offering expert insight, design of experiment or product recommendation to identify root cause/failure mode in customer practices and define solutions to troubleshooting cases. Necessary testing in TD/PD lab or 3rd party’s lab will be handled to support the service activities.

Find opportunities for technical research and business growth by screening routine technical cases with strategical view and align the technical research with bp’s strategy.

Support operation unit and supply chain in handling topics including root cause analysis of quality issue, customer complain and products documents.

Establish and develop networking within bp regional and global technology communities and play an important role for international or cross-region communication.

Provide advice and suggestions to optimize the model, procedure and guidelines to technical support and service activities and introduce best-practice in bp’s organization to TD team.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Support Technologist Tags to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing mentorship.

Project Management

Lead or support projects in TMS/ODIMS and give valuable ideas which will benefit bp technology competence or business growth.

Maintain and update project management documents in regular base!

Develop and optimize procedures, approaches, and methodologies to run various projects in categories of technical research, processing optimization, products upgrading and application studies.

Work closely with Global Supply Chain to e.g. localize products in new markets and to improve product quality.

Innovation and Engineering

Develop TD’s core technology competence by high credits of expertise and innovation oriented research and study on industrial mega-trends, emerging application scenarios and performance demand for lubricants products and competition products in the Data Center Immersion Cooling space.

Develop innovative ideas and solutions to customer based on existing working scope by close collaboration with other functional units within organization or external industrial partners.

Monitoring advances and development in lubricant techniques and engineering areas with using patent screening, industrial intelligence and association membership.

Establish bp’s influences to immersion cooling technology with activities in industrial associations, standardization committees, authorities and academic organizations.

Additional

§ Management of other necessary tasks within TD working scope.

§ Support to technical topics in regions if necessary.

§ Represent bp at Industry Conferences and Customer Events.



