Expert Datacenter OEM Liaison Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

Purpose of role Represent bp Castrol at the technical departments of datacenter and energy storage customers selected for business development under thermal management Fluids.

Provide access to, and develop relationship with, the technical departments of target customers and component suppliers to gain insights, technical knowledge, and trends regarding current and future hardware, and to present bp's technical offer and capabilities to the customer.

Gain advantage for bp through the relationships and reputation formed. Accountabilities expected from role: Develop and maintain the relationships with key technical groups at target data center and energy storage customers; act as the first point of contact at working level to represent bp Lubes technology with data center OEM technical departments.

Present technical data to data center OEM’s/hyperscaler to support ongoing technical dialogues and to support product approvals.

Represent bp at Industry Conferences and Customer Events.

Act as SME within applied science’s research and development teams on (appropriate) data center trends, strategies etc.

Develop new relationships with customers to specifically promote bp’s capabilities in thermal management fluids and support new business development.

Develop insights into data center OEM’s needs and proactively find opportunities to work with OEMs in support of bp lubricants business strategy into data center cooling.

Support bp approval process to make sure that the required approvals can be achieved according to agreed landmarks.

Develop lubricant technology offers in conjunction with the responsible Applied Science development teams and support the bp businesses and be able to strongly influence the data center OEM to engage in such technology offers.

Coordination with global Salesforce & Sales teams to develop new customers.

Coordination with Global Integrated Account Management teams for integrated offers Key collaborator interfaces include: - Technical contacts at data center and energy storage customers

Business and sales team

Product development technologists

Technology deployment Key challenges faced on the role: - Due to the global nature of the business, the role is required to interact with, and influence geographically dispersed and culturally diverse collaborator groups.

The role requires the ability to innovate and solve complex problems but also the discipline to be able to organize tasks and deliver to exacting timelines and budgets. Scope of Impact The role is global with products developed for global markets. The products typically have a 3-to-5-year development cycle therefore multi-year planning is required at the team level.

These plans will also influence the planning of supporting operational teams and facility design and provision over a similar time-period. The planning is required to support pivotal initiatives within the offer development and innovation process. Experience & Expertise Essential: Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry, Engineering, computer science or related technical subject area

In-depth understanding of the data center and energy storage industry, especially in the areas relating to thermal management

Strong communication skills to build trust and collaborations with development partners.

Track record in delivering projects that involve both external and internal collaborators.

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Provide evidence of designing novel work programs Desired: Experience in Data Center Chip manufacturing, Lubricants, Additives or Automotive/battery industries would be advantageous.

Good knowledge of data center, automotive, battery and/or systems engineering.

Knowledge in lubricants application, formulation, and production Why join us At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We encourage our employees to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) with belief believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation How much do we pay (Base)? 148-247K *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Process Safety Engineering, Product Development, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.