Expert Electrical Engineer

Applied sciences is where bp’s physical research and development work happens; we cover the science behind everything bp does. We lead scientific innovation right through the lifecycle - from research, product development, demonstration, technical scale-up, commercialization and support for users in the real world. This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position touching and working with many of bp’s internal businesses and external partners in supporting today’s opportunities whilst focussing on delivering the future technologies. This role plays a key part in the electrification sector of the business and will provide oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions. The role will also provide operational line technical query support to the operating teams across our 12 global operating sites. Success is developing and assuring our safe systems of work, whilst facing the challenges of a research, development and technology driven business.

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



What you will be responsible for:

Drive compliance and assurance programmes to ensure systems/ equipment are designed to bp standards and technical practices.

Provide the support to operational teams in defining and delivering electrical engineering work scopes for project opportunities in the concept evaluation and pre-FEED phases of projects.

Actively lead MOCs and participate in PSRs and E-HAZOPs supporting the operational businesses in identifying and maintaining prevention and mitigation barriers. Providing SME support to the business, assurance and challenge into the risk processes

SME in developing, maintaining, and assuring safe systems of work are in place and being managed when working on or around stored electrical energy sources, owning the control of work procedure as Senior authorised engineer on stored energy systems.

Develop and assure the electrical competency framework, supporting operational teams and driving consistency and assurance of the electrical training and competency requirements across AS.

Provide assurance of third-party design proposals

Provide assurance and application of experience, supporting operations in laboratory system design, development, and analysis.

Ensure compliance with Engineering Technical Practices and develop Site Technical Practices where required.

Maintain awareness of new technologies and provide guidance to ensure relevant application.

Conduct technical training and mentoring for engineers and operations personnel.

Provides informal mentoring/training to other members of the team to build electrical engineering quality in the subject area, driving continuous improvement in processes.

Lead AS representation at the Electrical Discipline Integration Forum and networking broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and lessons learned capture.

Lead on power system design requirements and outcomes to influence project decisions.

Electrical DNO grid interface management and Grid Code compliance

Define scope of work for contractors within electrical field and ensure quality and accuracy for study deliverables!

Participating in Root Cause and Failure Analysis (RCFA)

What do we want to see from you!

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s and/or master’s degree in engineering or related subject area relevant to electrical engineering.

proven experience with Operations and Maintenance of electrical power systems

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g., IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g., NEMA/ANSI).

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language.

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions).

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer

proven experience of Site Projects

Knowledge and experience of power system modelling and protection relay coordination.

Experience from EV, BESS or Renewable Energy Generation is preferable including knowledge of associated codes and standards.

Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to electrical systems.

Experience of working across different cultures, supporting different operating Regions and engaging with a wide variety of customers or suppliers.

What you can expect from us!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.