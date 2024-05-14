Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

The role of the Expert Energy System Architect, Technology Research AES is to define and drive bp’s innovations in energy system integration and management. The holder of the role will reach deep into the technology and engineering organisations of bp and work closely with Transition Growth Engine businesses to identify where energy management systems are required to bring value in bp’s future decarbonised energy portfolio, defining priorities for system development. The role holder will lead the defining and designing of virtual powerplants (VPPs) system architecture, integrating various energy assets’ integration requirements at software level. This role will be externally facing and develop a strong view on potential partners and create the build vs buy strategy for bp, creating long term value which supports bp’s energy transition. You will work closely with internal digital organisations to create minimally viable product (MVP) systems for VPP pilots, demonstrating use case and integration value.

The role holder will be responsible for developing the understanding of monetising flexibility services in vehicle to grid (V2G). This will involve developing a view of the back-end architecture of V2G assets and working with AES energy system modelling team to understand how to optimise assets. In this case, potential partnerships will be assessed in this area and leading due diligence efforts to ensure bp’s risk in deploying new technology is managed.

The role holder will be a recognised expert in energy systems particularly at the software architecture level and highly knowledgeable of digital product development.

What does the day to day look like?

This is a new role in a new team to provide the technology leadership to use emerging energy technology to win in the growth engines of Renewables, Hydrogen and EV charging.

You will identify and promote relevant opportunities, progress critical thinking, lead highly innovative research, technical service projects, and support commercial initiatives in service of energy integration. The role also requires working collaboratively across entities to provide technology and commercial solutions for bp.

The role does not have any direct reports however, this may change over time. The role holder should be equally comfortable acting as a senior individual contributor or team leader.

Key accountabilities include:

Be the key interface point between applied sciences and I&E digital organisations to enable bold but wise commercial decisions for projects in growth engine businesses.

Work closely with various technology and commercial teams across I&E, G&LCE, P&O, T&S, and SS&V to promote a cross-disciplinary approach to solving complex problems. Effectively engage with multiple stakeholders.

Identify and prioritise opportunities for further development aligned with prioritised of stakeholders.

Primary AES partner for R&D supporting emerging energy technology driven elsewhere in bp.

Inform bp strategic thinking in energy technologies and inform venturing opportunities.

Lead agile squads to assess opportunities and build proposals.

Lead and support the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of HSSE standards and procedures.

Lead and support innovation and consultancy programmes and projects, internally and externally, to generate key insights and steer strategic direction.

Integrate relevant technologies and insights to effectively target high value commercial opportunities; identify and progress approaches to manage energy intermittency at multiple scales using various renewable and other energy vectors.

Inspire and motivate those they work with/provide expert coaching, training, and mentoring of senior professional staff.

Manage the external view on emerging energy technologies working closely with technology providers, start-ups, and academia.

What do we want to see from you!

Advanced degree or equivalent experience in digital sciences or computer engineering.

Extensive experience in an EMS product development company.

Extensive experience in software architecture requirement specification.

Proven track record of piloting EMS solutions with varied assets.

Experience with software including Python and Matlab and implementing cloud-based solutions.

Experience and comfortable working in agile frameworks.

Proven track record in shaping and delivering focused objectives, critical thinking, and innovation, and can handle uncertainty.

Hard-working, possess excellent interpersonal and communication (written and oral) skills within and between teams, able to work to tight deadlines and handle multiple stakeholders.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Group Problem Solving, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.