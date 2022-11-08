Expert Geomechanics Specialist – Production and Subsurface Science

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Production and Subsurface Science is a central technology team sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of delivery of the subsurface elements of safe and resilient hydrocarbon production, as well as progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage and enhanced geothermal.

As an expert geomechanics specialist, you will lead and support highly innovative research and technical service projects. You will provide broader geo-engineering and subsurface project support, with a focus on predicting and solving geomechanical related issues which could impact technology development and deployment in several subsurface related low carbon research programmes. The role also requires working collaboratively across entities to provide technology solutions for bp’s resilient hydrocarbon's business.

What does the day to day look like?

Leading and supporting the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of local HSSE standards and procedures (especially within laboratories).

Working collaboratively to identify and prioritise opportunities based on value and pro-actively setting up new Technology / R&D projects to realise value via technology development, scale-up and commercialisation.

Lead innovation programmes and projects, including advising third party testing programmes to generate the data required.

Lead geomechanical assessment of projects by integrating laboratory and field data at multiple scales and building & using coupled thermal-hydro-mechanical-chemical (THMC) models to provide predictions and insights.

Work closely with Innovation and Laboratory teams within Production and Subsurface Science, Technology Commercialisation and other teams to develop a truly cross-disciplinary approach to solving sophisticated technical problems.

The level of this appointment is such that there is an expectation that the successful candidate be able to:

Lead and contribute to developing and promoting geomechanical standards.

Advise and tutor peers from the broader company on geomechanical principles.

Mentor energetic engineers to develop the talent pool.

Foster collaboration across the scientific community in bp to use a range of experimental and computational techniques.

What do we want to see from you!

The successful candidate will be a highly motivated deep technical expert, continuously pursuing novel ideas, opportunities, performance and learning through continuous improvement. Highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.

Essential Experience:

PhD level in geoengineering or geosciences-related field.

Extensive experience in the geomechanical evaluation of the subsurface

Skilled in building, maintaining and evaluating large, complex models using commercial geological and geomechanics modelling software.

Background in evaluation of depleted reservoirs, assessment of reservoir geomechnical uncertainties, well construction and operation, and reservoir engineering.

Determined, possess excellent interpersonal skills and be able to work to tight deadlines.

Demonstrate the ability to work independently and as part of a team with varied strengths, lead and manage delivery by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively manages activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

Solid understanding of geothermal, CCUS and subsurface storage will be beneficial.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Production and Subsurface Science is a central technology team sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of delivery of the subsurface elements of safe and resilient hydrocarbon production, as well as progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage and enhanced geothermal