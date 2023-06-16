Job summary

Production and Subsurface Science (P&SS) is a central technology team that sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) in Applied Sciences and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage.As a geophysicist, you will lead innovative R&I projects and provide expertise in support of technical service work – all whilst actively demonstrating the desire to help bp realise its net zero ambition.



What does the day to day look like?

As an expert geophysicist, you will lead innovative research focussed on the application of geophysical techniques to carbon capture and storage technology. You will play an active role in leading the CO2 subsurface storage technology R&I programme, with particular emphasis on developing a technology toolkit for long-term monitoring.

Role accountabilities include:

Leading and supporting the safe delivery of projects, including driving improvement of local HSSE standards and procedures (especially within laboratories).

Working collaboratively to identify and prioritise opportunities and pro-actively developing new R&I opportunities for geophysics in CCS, including in the areas of storage integrity and capacity, wells integrity, risk management, improved storage opportunities and especially long-term monitoring.

Leading various CCS programmes and projects including setting strategic direction, evaluating risk, engagement of stakeholders, managing budgets and considering intellectual asset management.

Working closely with the Innovation team within Production and Subsurface Science, Technology Commercialisation and other teams in I&E, G&LC and P&O to develop a truly cross-disciplinary approach to solving sophisticated technical problems.

Maintaining relationships and working closely with academic partners and within joint industry projects and consortia to develop and bring new scientific ideas into the Low Carbon Pathway Innovation Team (LCPI)

Encouraging collaboration across the scientific community in bp to use a range of experimental and computational techniques to solve problems.

Representing bp in a professional capacity at conferences, with industrial partners, in professional societies, in relevant external bodies.

What do we want to see from you!

We are looking for a highly capable and experienced geophysicist, who is passionate about the application of science to solve low carbon challenges. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated deep technical expert, continuously pursuing novel ideas, opportunities, performance and learning through continuous improvement. Highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.

Geophysics background with substantial industrial experience

Breadth of knowledge in all geophysical methods, including, but not limited to seismic acquisition and processing at multiple scales, as well as innovative hardware developments.

Working knowledge of and/or experience in CCS and subsurface storage concepts is highly beneficial, along with an ability to couple operational insight with a research mentality.

Hard-working, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between disciplines and with 3rd party collaborators.

Demonstrate leadership skills and as part of a diverse team, lead and manage delivery by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively leads activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

What you can expect from us!

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



