The opportunity
Join bp as the Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer. We offer you an opportunity to create innovate solutions to shape bp’s transformation into an integrated energy company and provide technical leadership as we develop a scaled hydrogen mobility business.
bp has set an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. By re-inventing our mobility business, we are advancing low carbon energy solutions for our customers, partners, and the planet. Technology is critical to this transformation and that’s why we need talent like you to join us.
The Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer role is within the Innovation and Engineering team and is responsible for the development of advantaged technical solutions to enable delivery of bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy. This will include development of innovative solutions related to hydrogen distribution and hydrogen refuelling station design over both the short and long-term. This role will work closely with both commercial and project engineering teams to ensure activities are aligned with business objectives and project teams are informed about the latest technology options, advantaged infrastructure concepts and equipment suppliers.
As part of the role, the job holder interacts with multiple external and internal stakeholders, helping to build technical partnerships, maximise learning opportunities, and support capability development across the technical team.
We are looking for someone who is motivated to create world-leading solutions that provide technical and commercial advantage, has a collaborative approach and able to turn technical ambiguity into opportunities.
What does the day to day look like?
This role is part of the Innovation and Engineering organisation and reports to the Hydrogen and low carbon mobility technology manager, based in Pangbourne. As the Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer, you are part of a wider team, with a particular focus on developing advantaged technical solutions to underpin bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy.
This role works closely with teams from Customer and Products, I&E central engineering teams, Policy and Advocacy, Gas & Low Carbon, Safety and other functions.
Key Accountabilities
