Join bp as the Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer. We offer you an opportunity to create innovate solutions to shape bp’s transformation into an integrated energy company and provide technical leadership as we develop a scaled hydrogen mobility business. bp has set an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. By re-inventing our mobility business, we are advancing low carbon energy solutions for our customers, partners and the planet. Technology is critical to this transformation and that’s why we need talent like you to join us. The Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer role is within the Innovation and Engineering team and is responsible for the development of advantaged technical solutions to enable delivery of bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy. This will include development of innovative solutions related to hydrogen distribution and hydrogen refuelling station design over both the short and long-term. This role will work closely with both commercial and project engineering teams to ensure activities are aligned with business objectives and project teams are advised about the newest technology options, advantaged infrastructure concepts and equipment suppliers. As part of the role, the job holder interacts with multiple external and internal stakeholders, helping to build technical partnerships, maximise learning opportunities, and support capability development across the technical team. We are looking for someone who is motivated to create world-leading solutions that provide technical and commercial advantage, has a collaborative approach and able to turn technical ambiguity into opportunities.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
Join bp as the Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer. We offer you an opportunity to create innovate solutions to shape bp’s transformation into an integrated energy company and provide technical leadership as we develop a scaled hydrogen mobility business.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What does the day to day look like?
This role is part of the Innovation and Engineering organisation and reports to the Hydrogen and low carbon mobility technology manager, based in Pangbourne. As the Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer, you are part of a wider team, with a particular focus on developing advantaged technical solutions to underpin bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy.
This role works closely with teams from Customer and Products, I&E central engineering teams, Policy and Advocacy, Gas & Low Carbon, Safety and other functions.
Key Accountabilities:
What do we want to see from you!
What you can expect from us!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.