Job summary

Join bp as the Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer. We offer you an opportunity to create innovate solutions to shape bp’s transformation into an integrated energy company and provide technical leadership as we develop a scaled hydrogen mobility business. bp has set an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. By re-inventing our mobility business, we are advancing low carbon energy solutions for our customers, partners and the planet. Technology is critical to this transformation and that’s why we need talent like you to join us. The Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer role is within the Innovation and Engineering team and is responsible for the development of advantaged technical solutions to enable delivery of bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy. This will include development of innovative solutions related to hydrogen distribution and hydrogen refuelling station design over both the short and long-term. This role will work closely with both commercial and project engineering teams to ensure activities are aligned with business objectives and project teams are advised about the newest technology options, advantaged infrastructure concepts and equipment suppliers. As part of the role, the job holder interacts with multiple external and internal stakeholders, helping to build technical partnerships, maximise learning opportunities, and support capability development across the technical team. We are looking for someone who is motivated to create world-leading solutions that provide technical and commercial advantage, has a collaborative approach and able to turn technical ambiguity into opportunities.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Join bp as the Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer. We offer you an opportunity to create innovate solutions to shape bp’s transformation into an integrated energy company and provide technical leadership as we develop a scaled hydrogen mobility business.bp has set an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. By re-inventing our mobility business, we are advancing low carbon energy solutions for our customers, partners and the planet. Technology is critical to this transformation and that’s why we need talent like you to join us.The Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer role is within the Innovation and Engineering team and is responsible for the development of advantaged technical solutions to enable delivery of bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy. This will include development of innovative solutions related to hydrogen distribution and hydrogen refuelling station design over both the short and long-term. This role will work closely with both commercial and project engineering teams to ensure activities are aligned with business objectives and project teams are advised about the newest technology options, advantaged infrastructure concepts and equipment suppliers.As part of the role, the job holder interacts with multiple external and internal stakeholders, helping to build technical partnerships, maximise learning opportunities, and support capability development across the technical team.We are looking for someone who is motivated to create world-leading solutions that provide technical and commercial advantage, has a collaborative approach and able to turn technical ambiguity into opportunities.



Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

This role is part of the Innovation and Engineering organisation and reports to the Hydrogen and low carbon mobility technology manager, based in Pangbourne. As the Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer, you are part of a wider team, with a particular focus on developing advantaged technical solutions to underpin bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy.

This role works closely with teams from Customer and Products, I&E central engineering teams, Policy and Advocacy, Gas & Low Carbon, Safety and other functions.

Key Accountabilities:

Engineering lead within the hydrogen and low carbon mobility technology team responsible for development of innovative options for hydrogen distribution and refuelling station designs.

Technology partnership development with leading hydrogen technology providers across industry.

Technology and economic evaluation of supply chain options to advise bp market entry activities and long-term strategy.

Integration of refuelling station designs and protocols with emerging vehicle requirements.

Technical leadership and guidance to emerging standards for heavy-duty truck refuelling

Rigorous documentation and knowledge management of engineering options to ensure enduring value to the bp business.

Development of technology specifications and technology selection processes for global market entry projects

Development of new and innovative solutions to deliver optimised solutions for hydrogen refuelling at multi-fuel sites

Development of hydrogen station and distribution concepts to meet the needs of the business in key markets

Continuous improvement in safety through technology selection and innovative engineering design

What do we want to see from you!

A masters or PhD level engineering qualification

Deep technical experience in high pressure and/or cryogenic hydrogen systems

Direct experience of hydrogen infrastructure design for mobility applications

Development of innovative new solutions to improve hydrogen refuelling station safety and performance.

Deep understanding of the hydrogen mobility value chain and associated technologies

Experience of influencing emerging standards and protocols related to the use of

hydrogen in mobility.

hydrogen in mobility. Experience of leading complex interfaces with both commercial and project teams

Experience of using modelling approaches to develop new concepts and test initial designs.

Proven ability to influence stakeholders through compelling written and oral communication.

Experience of techno-economic evaluation and technology appraisal

Safety leadership and risk management experience

Proven track record to manage ambiguity and deliver solutions to resolve challenging technical problems.

Self-starter with strong drive and work within high-performing, cross-functional teams.

What you can expect from us!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.