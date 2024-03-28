Expert Mechanical Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, bp is progressing decarbonization and low carbon energy solutions with the target of getting to net zero by 2050 or sooner. It’s an exciting time to be involved in energy at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.

To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re building our capability through a Mechanical Engineer within Applied Sciences. Applied Sciences (AS) is the home for bp’s scientists. We are leading scientists and engineers who work in an inclusive and creative environment to innovate across boundaries. We work to drive value up and carbon down in support of bp’s net zero and growth ambition.

Applied sciences is where bp’s physical research and development work happens; we cover the science behind everything bp does. We lead scientific innovation right through the lifecycle - from research, product development, demonstration, technical scale-up, commercialization and support for users in the real world.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position touching and working with many of bp’s internal businesses and external partners in supporting today’s opportunities whilst focussing on delivering the future technologies.

This role plays a key part in the assurance of mechanical engineering within an R&D business and will provide oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions.

The role will also provide operational line technical query support to the operating teams across our 12 global operating sites.

Success is developing and assuring our inherently safer design, safe systems of work, whilst facing the challenges of a research, development and technology driven business.

Drive compliance and assurance programmes to ensure systems/ equipment are designed to bp standards and technical practices.

Provide the support to operational teams in defining and delivering mechanical engineering work scopes for project opportunities in the concept evaluation and pre-FEED phases of projects.

Actively lead MOCs and participate in Process Safety Reviews (PSR’s) and HAZOP/ HAZIDs supporting the operational businesses in identifying and maintaining prevention and mitigation barriers. Providing SME support to the business, assurance and challenge into the risk processes

Selection of system components to ensure materials and chemical compatibilities are acceptable for unit operating conditions, supporting site operations.

Provide assurance of pressure vessel design, inspection, testing regimes, code compliance & analysis

Provide risk-based assurance process of safety critical equipment, supporting site teams in the development and management of planned preventative maintenance. Ensuring mechanical and pressure systems are maintained to provide continued safe, efficient and reliable operations.

Provide assurance of third-party design proposals

Provide assurance and application of experience, supporting operations in laboratory system design, development, and analysis.

Ensure compliance with Engineering Technical Practices and develop Site Technical Practices where required.

Maintain awareness of new technologies and provide guidance to ensure relevant application.

Conduct technical training and mentoring for engineers and operations personnel.

Provides informal mentoring/training to other members of the team to build mechanical engineering quality in the discipline, driving continuous improvement in processes.

Lead AS representation at the Mechanical Discipline Integration Forum and networking broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and lessons learned capture.

Participating in Root Cause and Failure Analysis (RCFA)

Provide assurance of the technical integrity of mechanical systems. Actively create and participate in the review of Piping & Instrument Diagrams (P&IDs) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFDs).

Undertake and manage the assurance of third-party engineering support services

Supporting operational teams in the day-to-day operations relating to mechanical integrity

Bachelor’s and/or master’s degree in engineering or related discipline relevant to mechanical engineering.

Extensive experience with Operations and Maintenance of mechanical systems

Good working knowledge of industry standards for example ASME section VIII, ASME B31.4, API 600, API 6D, and regulatory standards for the UK HSE standards and US BSEE & EPA

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language.

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions).

Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer status

Proven experience of Research and development scale projects

Knowledge and experience of laboratory scale equipment and gas systems.

Working knowledge with relevant ASME, ISO and API standards

Experience with RCFA investigations

Experience with HAZOP/HAZID, Process Safety Reviews and risk assessments

Experience of working across different cultures, supporting different operating regions and engaging with a wide variety of customers or suppliers.

This role will be primarily UK based located at Pangbourne or Hull.

No Relocation available

Travel required Ad-hoc dependent on business needs, typically less than 10% in any year .

