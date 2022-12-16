Expert Process Engineer/Scientist

Job summary

Join us in creating, growing and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The innovation & engineering (I&E) entity develop and scale low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products.



We are excited to establish the bp global centre for low carbon process technologies at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK. Building on a 55-year heritage in Hull, this centre will bring together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing sustainable clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group will collaborate on the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to technoeconomic feasibility assessments and pilot process demonstrations, underpinned by state-of-the-art engineering and analytical capabilities. We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in world-class laboratory research and demonstration plant facilities.



This opportunity is within the low carbon refining and catalytic processes (LCRCP) team. LCRCP will support bp’s refining portfolio through its net zero transition by applying process engineering and scientific expertise to diversify feedstock selection for production of low carbon fuels, reduce carbon footprint in operations and assess new and emerging pathways to sustainable fuels. In addition to supporting bp’s production & operations (P&O) entity, the LCRCP team also underpins commercial investments and decisions for teams across bp ranging from gas & low carbon energy to customers & products.





The Opportunity



This role is an influential member of the low carbon refining and catalytic processes (LCRCP) team, a key multidisciplinary engineering and science group responsible for the delivery of applied science activities within I&E. Our purpose is to apply catalysis, process engineering and advanced analytical characterization expertise to underpin bp’s strategy for low carbon refining, emerging conversion processes to low carbon fuels and new process technologies of potential interest to bp. The team will work directly with refining stakeholders to demonstrate and scale technology options to access lower carbon products, whilst seeking to identify and assess emerging options such as new feedstocks or conversion platforms to sustainable fuels. Scope will include conceptual evaluation and experimental demonstration of new ideas generated from a variety of sources including within the team, the broader applied sciences community and concepts driven by bp’s other entities.



This role will be based in Hull, UK and report to the manager – low carbon refining and catalytic processes.







Key Accountabilities

Act as a key liaison between technology and refinery production & operations teams to identify and progress work programs to inform strategic choices, mitigate risks and leverage commercial advantage for the assets

Lead strategic technical programs to identify and demonstrate conversion technologies for renewable refinery feedstock options, including advantaged sourcing of materials, bespoke pre-treatments/upgrading options and provision of technical data (e.g. corrosion, fouling)

Design and lead experimental and modelling work, and the communication of results, to meet the needs of the defined program, including internal work and with industrial partners or third parties

Act as a product owner in cross-team / bp initiatives and cultivate a cohesive teamworking culture based on trust and collaboration to further the aims and ambitions

Support delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of an excellent HSSE culture aligned with the goals of applied sciences

Provide engineering and technical support to the detailed design, assurance and installation of research-scale experimental equipment

Champion agile practices and mindset to progress high-priority activities at pace

Supervise and mentor junior scientists and engineers



Essential Criteria & Qualifications

MSc or PhD in Chemical Engineering or equivalent engineering, chemistry or related scientific field

At least 10 years of professional experience, with a background that mixes an understanding of strong fundamental science with practical application

Experience of refining technology and / or refinery operations, with a detailed knowledge of refinery products, process units and specifications

Prior demonstrated experience of developing, scaling and deploying new process technologies or technical innovations

Delivery of technoeconomic assessment and the skilled use of advanced process simulation modelling

Strong leadership characteristics with a proven record of sound decision-making and appropriate risk-taking

A firm grasp of laboratory risk analysis and safety principles

Proven ability to simultaneously manage multiple projects across multiple interfaces

Strong networking, influencing and communication skills



Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Deep familiarity with one or more of the common refining processes (e.g. hydroprocessing, catalytic cracking)

Experience of laboratory experimentation, catalysis and analytical characterisation techniques

Practical experience designing, assuring and operating lab-scale to larger process unit operations such as fixed bed reactors, hydrogen production, syngas production, fermentation, carbon-capture, compression, fired operations, etc.

Negotiation and delivery of research collaborations and contract research programs including academic and third-party contracts

Familiarity with renewable feedstocks such as bio-oils, fats and potential pathways to lower carbon fuels / chemicals

Experience in the generation and management of intellectual assets





Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will need to innovate at pace, and we are proud to be establishing the bp global centre for low carbon process technologies at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK.



