Expert Process Scientist, LCIS

Join us in creating, growing and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The innovation & engineering (I&E) entity develop and scale low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products.
This role is an influential member of the team, a key multidisciplinary engineering and science group responsible for the delivery of applied science activities within I&E. Our purpose is to apply catalysis, process engineering and advanced analytical characterization expertise to underpin bp’s strategy for low carbon refining, emerging conversion processes to fuels and new process technologies of potential interest to bp.
The team will work directly with refining partners to demonstrate and scale technology options to access lower carbon products, whilst seeking to uncover and assess emerging options such as new feedstocks or conversion platforms to sustainable fuels. Scope will include conceptual evaluation and experimental demonstration of new ideas generated from a variety of sources including within the team, the broader applied sciences community and concepts driven by bp’s other departments.
The candidate for this role will remain European refining site based, but will work with the LCIS manager in Hull. The role could also be based in Sunbury or Hull if that is the preferred candidates preference.
Operate as a key liaison between technology and refinery production & operations teams to discover and progress work programs to inform strategic choices, mitigate risks and leverage commercial advantage for the assets
Lead strategic technical programs to identify and demonstrate conversion technologies for renewable refinery feedstock options, including advantaged sourcing of materials, custom pre-treatments/upgrading options and provision of technical data (e.g. corrosion, fouling)
Design and lead experimental and modelling work, and the communication of results, to reach the needs of the defined program, including internal work and with industrial partners or third parties
Act as a product owner in cross-team / bp initiatives and cultivate a cohesive team-working culture based on trust and collaboration to further the aims and ambitions
Support delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of an excellent HSSE culture aligned with the goals of applied sciences
Provide engineering and technical support to the detailed design, assurance and installation of research-scale experimental equipment
Supervise and mentor junior employees.
BSc, MSc or PhD or equivalent experience in Chemical Engineering or equivalent engineering or related scientific field
At least 10 years of professional experience, with a background that mixes an understanding of strong fundamental science with practical application
Experience of refining technology and / or refinery operations, with a detailed knowledge of refinery products, process units and specifications.
Prior demonstrated experience of developing, scaling and deploying new technologies or technical innovations
Delivery of techno-economic assessment and the skilled use of advanced process simulation modelling
Strong leadership characteristics with a consistent track record of sound decision-making and appropriate risk-taking
A firm grasp of laboratory risk analysis and safety principles
Deonstrated ability to simultaneously lead numerous projects across multiple interfaces
Strong networking, influencing and communication skills
Deep familiarity with one or more of the common refining processes (e.g. hydroprocessing, catalytic cracking)
Experience of laboratory experimentation, catalysis and analytical characterisation techniques
Practical experience designing, assuring and operating lab-scale to larger process unit operations such as fixed bed reactors, hydrogen production, syngas production, fermentation, carbon-capture, compression, fired operations, etc.
Negotiation and delivery of research collaborations and contract research programs including academic and third-party contracts
Familiarity with renewable feedstocks such as bio-oils, fats and potential pathways to lower carbon fuels / chemicals
Experience in the generation and management of intellectual assets
Travel – up to 35%. Expect 6-10 trips per year to Hull to engage and liaise with the team as well as various bp refineries.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
