Expert, Product Regulatory Advocacy

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing environmental technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and bp requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the plant.



Job Description:

Job Purpose

This is an experienced senior level role responsible for delivering the product stewardship advocacy plan enabling the compliance to the new, emerging and changing regulatory landscape. Included is advocacy related to new product or business development and changes in the hazard/risk profiles of all bp products where advocacy is required. This entails tracking and monitoring the activities of industry associations/scientific bodies/other relevant institutions and bp businesses in relation to the external regulatory environment, bp future product developments and product changes in order to coordinate advocacy efforts of regulatory authorities and strategically align these with the relevant bp businesses globally. This role crafts, oversees and completes assignments, programs and projects related to compliance to new and emerging international chemical control legislation for bp products globally and the compliance of new products being developed with a specific focus on advocacy efforts.

Key Accountabilities

Establish, develop and maintain the product stewardship advocacy plan for all bp businesses to enable a coordinated strategic effort towards product stewardship advocacy.

Stay up-to-date with new/emerging/changing international chemical control legislation through tracking and monitoring of the external regulatory environment, seeking out and reviewing regulatory information from external databases, industry/ regulatory authority communications, attendance of conferences and relevant trade association and expert committee/panel meetings. Align this effort with that of other regulatory specialists.

Ensure alignment between the Global Product Stewardship (GPS) regulatory landscape, bp business new product or business developments and changes to product profiles and the advocacy efforts of GPS and relevant bp businesses and teams.

Maintain an understanding of the impact of new/emerging/changing legislation and handle and coordinate the strategically alignment with bp businesses regarding influencing regulatory developments or product defense through industry associations or expert groups.

Coordinate the development of communication materials and communication to impacted bp businesses regarding relevant advocacy efforts and the advocacy plan.

Where relevant develop and implement a product regulatory compliance program to address regulatory developments and changes to product stewardship processes due to matters of concern or strategic advocacy efforts.

Develop and implement a balanced regulatory advocacy business process and practices to be recommended to bp businesses for implementation.

Communicate, where relevant with authorities/trade associations/scientific bodies/other relevant institutions to resolve strategies and a path forward regarding bp product compliance efforts.

Stay up-to-date with technical knowledge concerning bp products in order to keep bp businesses informed and to develop strategies for implementation of regulatory programs.

Education

A university degree in Chemistry (preferred) or other equivalent science (e.g. Biology, Toxicology, Safety or Industrial Hygiene) degrees.

Experience and job requirements

Proven experience in ensuring compliance to international chemical control or other relevant legislation.

If degree is at masters level further experience is required in ensuring compliance to international chemical control or other relevant legislation.

Ability to identify and handle the regulatory landscape within which the business is operating, read, understand and interpret sophisticated technical, legislative and regulatory information and develop and implement regulatory compliance programs.

The ability to make independent contributions on a regular basis and self-initiate work activities.

Desirable criteria and qualifications

bp knowledge

A detailed bp business specific knowledge of product regulatory compliance processes and associated business processes.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.