Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

The Expert Strategic Account Liaison, US OEMs, represents bp at the technical departments of automotive OEMs headquartered in the United States of America. The role holder has global responsibility for these OEMs and develops relationships with their technical departments, gaining insights, technical knowledge, and trends regarding current and future transportation hardware. The role holder also presents or facilitates presentation of bp’s technical offer and capability to the OEMs, identifying potential for collaboration aligned with the OEM’s and bp’s strategy, establishing joint projects and then ensuring they are delivered according to agreed targets.

The role uses OEM contacts and knowledge to advise BP Product Development on detailed technical requirements, optimal test program design and approach, and negotiates required product flexibility, to facilitate BP’s technical and commercial objectives.



Key Accountabilities

Developing and maintaining relationships with key technical groups at OEMs headquartered in the US.

Being the first point of contact at the working level, representing bp technology to the OEM’s technical centers.

Developing insights into the OEM’s needs and proactively finding opportunities to work with them and developing a roadmap of projects for mutual value.

Presenting technical data to the OEMs to support ongoing technical dialogue and product approvals.

Being the subject matter expert on OEM specifications and technology trends, to inform bp internal programs and help set strategic direction.

Working to deliver OEM specific product developments, providing advice on design and approach as well as ongoing inputs to the project team from the OEM as work progresses.

Overseeing the product approval process to make sure that the required approvals can be achieved in minimum turnaround times.

Liaising with cross-functional teams (including technology deployment, marketing, supply chain & procurement) to make sure that bp’s product range is aligned with OEM and BP compliance requirements.



Position Requirements

Minimum bachelor’s degree & 8+ years’ experience; would consider equivalent experience in lieu of degree

Recognized expertise in automotive engineering, lubricant, or fuel technology

Technical credibility to represent BP technology within the OEM.

Extensive experience of presenting technology to third parties

Comfortable with working with uncertainty and ambiguity. Skilled at taking the lead and setting the direction of projects to cut through the ambiguity to reach solutions.

A proven track record of building relationships and networks, working optimally across internal and external teams.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. How much do we pay: 152-217K *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD .

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Requirements Analysis, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Experimental Design, Formulation Deployment, Group Problem Solving, Intellectual Asset Management, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Presenting, Product Development, Raw materials knowledge, Relationship Building, Resilience, Rheology, Root cause analysis, Safety Leadership, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Sustainability awareness and action



