The Expert Team Leader, Product Stewardship Operations leads a global team of highly skilled product stewardship specialists providing regulatory compliance support in response to bp customers, regional and local bp businesses sales, marketing or supply chain teams or other technology functions and authorities. This is to support the management of a wide variety of complex regulatory and product stewardship issues including chemical control, HSE and other associated product life-cycle regulations. It is also the responsibility of the Expert Team Leader to anticipate potential future product stewardship barriers required, either when first placing products on the market or to protect market share for existing products.



Responsibilities Include:

Management of regulatory compliance support in response to customer compliance assurance requirements and enables product compliance as required by technology functions and geographic and global business sales, marketing and supply chain teams in order to ensure sustainable business continuity and the marketability and delivery of bp products globally.

Manage the regulatory landscape for bp products which is focused primarily on the Customers & Products operating environment of bp. This landscape is wide ranging, complex and stretches across various product life-cycle stages such as operations, supply chain, distribution, import and export, logistics, sales, marketing and product related waste management.

Manage timely expert guidance and support related to international chemical control, product hazard communication, associated product HSE, import, export and trade legislation.

Ensure cross-collaboration between product regulatory specialists within the wider Global Product Stewardship team through effective coordination, collaboration and agile ways of working to deliver on the project and commercial needs of bp businesses and enabling functions as well as requirements of local authorities or inspection institutions.

Manage the process of anticipating potential future product stewardship barriers, before placing products on the market or to protect market share for existing products.

Expected to run incident management teams in the case of product compliance incidents within bp businesses and enabling entities.

Support the process of tracking, monitoring and identification of new and emerging chemical control, HSE and other associated product lifecycle legislation, its implementation within GPS and relevant bp businesses and enabling entities.

Build relationships and maintain these with government authorities and relevant trade associations where applicable to our ability to maintain compliance.

A university degree in science or equivalent is a must, and an advanced degree is preferred.

Languages: English (fluent), other languages an advantage.

Substantial and demonstrable experience in managing a global in a product regulatory compliance or product stewardship organisation.

A Proven track record of successfully managing teams of professionals.

Ability to work effectively with business leadership, across organizational & geographic barriers with a diverse team of technical professionals.

Strong interpersonal, communication, and networking skills.

Fuels and Lubricants product stewardship and regulatory knowledge

Ability to lead incident management teams.

Ability to deal with difficult situations and compliance issues in a confidential manner.

Ability to teach others.

Alignment with bp values.

What we are looking for:

