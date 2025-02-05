Expert Team Leader, Technical Deployment (Industrial Lubricants)

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for an Expert Team Leader, Technology Deployment for Industrial Lubricants working as a member of the Technology Deployment Team reporting to the Technology Deployment Industrial & GME Senior Manager



The Applied Sciences team operate a range of pioneering laboratories and research equipment around the globe. Our Wayne, NJ laboratory conducts research, development, deployment, and technical service activities to support bp Castrol automotive and industrial lubricants businesses.



Job Purpose:

The successful candidate is responsible to manage a team of 8 technologists who provide specialty product and technical support for lubricants and metalworking fluids to support the Castrol brand. This team provides technical expertise, application support and testing services to support business growth and provide support to customers. This role also has responsibility for laboratory safe operations. The role will need to provide guidance on technical work, laboratory management and for HSSE and effectiveness.

Key Accountabilities

Lead the team to operate facilities in a safe and responsible manner and ensure compliance and integrity of local data.

Prioritize workload and manage resources available to enhance value for the business.

Oversee analysis and testing to troubleshoot customer issues, explore compatibility and support performance claims.

Write and issue technical reports and develop new analytical/testing methods as required to support products.

Provide product/application advice to sales/customers with product recommendations for existing business and new business opportunities.

Provide product and application training to internal technical teams.

Facilitate deployment of new products: support, monitor and feedback to global teams on experimental oil trials; ensure that claims are relevant, valid, and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing guidance; support the delivery of technical presentations for new products; support teams to deploy products.

Ensure customer support for quality incidents working with global and local technology deployment and product development teams.

Manage the technical relationships and services with 3rd parties to enable routine used oil analysis service for customers, lead/maintain the laboratory information management system that supports the service and provide technical commentary on the analysis.

Bring in the agility and digital excellence in the ways of working of technology deployment team.

Lead capability development and technical excellence within the team. Champion capability development, knowledge sharing, standard methodology transfer across all the Technology Deployment teams and wider technical network.



Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Degree or in Chemistry, Engineering, or related technical subject area

Over 10yrs experience in a technical role

Strong project management experience

Broad experience of lubricant development and technology commercialization and deployment

Broad knowledge of Industrial Lubricant products, their composition, manufacture, and application

Demonstrated a collaborative approach to working and networking with subject matter authorities.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working across teams

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay ? 120- 160K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Method, Collaborative Leadership, Customer Service, Formulating, Metalworking, Metalworking Fluids, Technical Reports, Technology Deployments



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.