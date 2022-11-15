Job summary

The Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) team supports a significant portion of the Castrol business which has an RCOP ~ $1bn. It undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide electric vehicle (EV), driveline and industrial (data centre thermal management, grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils, etc) product technology to Castrol and its customers. The team provides technology leadership and execution in these product areas to deliver Castrol’s product simplification and cost competitiveness agenda.

The team provides technical support to Castrol and external customers across these product areas in the geographies in which Castrol operates.

Importantly, the team delivers research insights into future product needs and solutions for sustainable mobility and manufacturing to inform differentiated product design and business opportunities for bp entities including Castrol and bp pulse.

The team provides access to battery and electric vehicle testing capability for bp, and is developing increased capability in electrical charging, electric vehicle systems and modelling for Applied Sciences and for bp pulse.

The role of the Expert Technologist, Thermal Management Fluids reports to the Senior Manager, Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management Research and is to be the bp subject matter authority leading in the efforts to design differentiated fluid concepts for use in the technology and hardware of connected electric vehicles, the associated charging infrastructure, and data centres.

What does the day to day look like?

Lead strategic research projects to provide deep technical insights feeding into thermal management technology pipelines.

Support the research manager in developing and running a balanced and business-oriented research portfolio.

Development and delivery of research and technology workstreams in support of the bp net zero strategy.

Technical lead for delivery of broader fundamental understanding, development of technical expertise and chemical modelling for fluids applicable to electric vehicles, vehicle chargers and data centres to progress the adoption of dielectric thermal management technologies.

Develop technical capability by working in matrixed teams via AGILE methodologies to coach and mentor talent.

Act a technical expert for product development teams, linking closely with Advisors and Senior Advisors.

Seek new avenues of innovation and maintain strategic technical relationships via connectivity with broad internal and external networks including OEMs, Tier 1 organisations and Universities.

Provide technical direction and expertise for the business to advocate and integrate thermal management fluid technologies with vehicle electrification, vehicle charging and data centre cooling.

Lead/support pilot projects to assess new technologies and alternative business models based around novel, differentiated and cost-effective fluids.

What do we want to see from you!

Chemistry degree

Have worked in a fluids research or closely equivalent role.

Professional registration as a chartered chemist (or equivalent)

PhD in a chemical field desirable.

Experience in development of technology strategies and in working closely with senior leadership, marketing and cross-functional technology teams to develop new business entries and offers. Capability to analyse and interpret sophisticated data sets and results combined with the application of chemical modelling and simulation techniques. Highly skilled in the research and development of novel fluid or chemistry technologies alongside leading customer interactions and driving forward projects with 3rd parties. Knowledge of electric vehicle propulsion systems and/or IT infrastructure would be useful. Comfortable with working in uncertain situations, taking the lead and setting the direction of projects to cut through the ambiguity to reach solutions beneficial to bp.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.