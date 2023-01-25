Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

The Advanced Lubricants Products (ALP) teams underpin the engine oil business of Castrol which has an RCOP of over $1bn. The claims team within Engine oil Testing & Claims supports existing and develops new brand and product propositions and marketing claims, developing data to substantiate all technically-led claims on Castrol engine oil products. The team provides technology leadership and execution to deliver Castrol’s Global product differentiation and distinctiveness strategy, whilst also enabling local activations and campaigns with technical input and claim substantiation.

The team works hand in hand with Castrol’s global marketing team and local PU and country leads in the geographies in which Castrol operates. We develop product and portfolio technical stories using the network of experts across technology and marketing to creatively demonstrate product performance in a compelling way to a full range of stakeholders and customers.

Importantly, the team works very closely with global and local legal teams to ensure we are working within applicable advertising standards and any local legislation, this is critical to enabling risk mitigation and providing technical leadership to enable marketing to take decisions on claims and activation strategies.

The team is critical to the linkage between formulation development teams, technology deployment and the markets to enable the required data for existing claims is gained, the right input and training is sought for new claims as well ensuring the portfolio is differentiated for internal and external audiences

The role of the Claims and Demos Expert Technologist is responsible for the development of new, and support for existing, product claims for the top tier car brands in Castrol, developing supporting data and propositions for the Hybrid vehicle growth opportunity, as well as supporting the Commercial Vehicle Brands.

The role is key to the development of powerful and meaningful product stories and demonstrating features and benefits of products in a relevant and understandable way for a range of audiences. Working with multiple internal and external stakeholders from technical experts to creative marketing agencies, internal and external test facilities to external business partners.

What does the day to day look like?

The role complements and provides the Claims and marketing inputs to the engine oil formulation development teams

Lead projects to develop new claims and demonstrations for the premier car product brands and Commercial vehicle brands.

Support the manager is developing the differentiation strategy for the long-term delivery of the Castrol power brands.

Development and delivery of product claims and substantiation documentation, develop, communicate and present technical stores at events.

Develop new test methods for demonstrating performance benefits in line with prioritised development projects and product strategies

Develop lubricant test method expertise across technology teams, including expert knowledge of new and existing standard test methods

Use formulation, chemistry or engineering expertise to drive creative propositions and claims, and drive distinctiveness in a changing internal and external business environment.

Working in matrixed teams using AGILE methodologies and/or stage gate project management to deliver projects through global and local teams across technology, marketing and legal.

Act a technical authority for claims development supporting the product development and technology deployment teams as part of a network.

Seek new avenues of innovation for differentiation and distinctiveness in the Castrol portfolio by building strong relationships with the global and local marketing teams and staying on top of key technical and customer insights.

Lead/support team and project members as an authority to mentor and coach for their development and their own.

What do we want to see from you!

Scientific degree or equivalent experience working in a product development industry (FMCG or automotive), ideally but not essential, in the automotive fuels or lubricants business.

Experience of working with marketing teams and agencies desired.

Proven delivery in development of technology solutions working closely with senior leadership, marketing and cross-functional technology teams to develop products and solutions. Capability to analyse and interpret complex data sets and results combined with the application of modelling techniques would be helpful.

Highly Skilled in presenting complex technical subjects to non-technical audiences to provide confidence and clarity in technical stories.

Being comfortable with working with uncertainty and lots of ambiguity while being skilled at taking the lead and setting the direction of projects to cut through the ambiguity to reach solutions is strongly desired.

What you can expect from us!