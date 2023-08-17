Expert Technologist Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Duty Engine Oil Technology Deployment

Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for an Expert Technologist for Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Duty (CVO/HD) Engine Oils working as a member of the Automotive Technology Deployment Team. The Innovation & Engineering Advanced Lubricants Products team operates state-of-the-art laboratories and research equipment around the globe. Our recently modernized Wayne, NJ laboratory conducts research, development, deployment, and technical service activities to support Castrol automotive, commercial, heavy duty and industrial lubricants businesses. JOB PURPOSE: In the Americas, Castrol has a significant growth ambition for the CVO/HD market sector. The primary purpose of the role is to provide expertise to the Americas performance unit, helping to plan future technology requirements, deploy new technology, support product launches, support existing technology and generation of new business.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Source relevant and up to date information on current and future products, applications, specifications, and related technologies to develop and prioritize the technology roadmap, opportunities, and technical activities for the business.

Operate as part of a team of subject matter experts to deliver proof of performance testing, deploy products, provide training, support existing technology, customers and new business.

Provide technical support including product recommendations, resolution of application/performance problems, counterfeits, managing quality incidents, product waivers, material substitution, conformance to specifications.

Advise and check the technical accuracy and integrity of external communications for customer events and product introductions, including labels and data sheets.

Provide input to the development of technical training materials, deliver technical training, coach and mentor less experienced technologists, and share technical knowledge to develop people’s capabilities.

Present technical material at customer events and at external technical seminars/conferences, driving technical advocacy.

If requested, maintain information flow between OEMs and bp, represent bp at trade associations/industry bodies ensuring bp’s global interests are addressed and that information is fed back into relevant teams within the bp organization.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key stakeholders in areas of accountability assigned by the hub manager.

Support the hub manager to deliver the technical strategy and represent the performance unit technology requirements by ensuring these are fed back to Product Development and into the OD&I planning process.

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering, or related technical discipline

Proven broad experience of lubricant development, CVO/HD engineering development or product research and technology, with specific expertise in the commercial/heavy-duty vehicle sector

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills

Continuous improvement mindset

Desirable Criteria

Demonstrated experience in CVO/HD lubricants or additives industries.

Good knowledge of CVO/HD manufacturing and/or systems engineering.

Working knowledge of driveline lubricant formulations and specifications.

Demonstrated capability in developing/utilizing digital tools to enhance productivity

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.