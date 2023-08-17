Expert Technologist Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Duty Engine Oil Technology Deployment

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for an Expert Technologist for Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Duty (CVO/HD) Engine Oils working as a member of the Automotive Technology Deployment Team. The Innovation & Engineering Advanced Lubricants Products team operates state-of-the-art laboratories and research equipment around the globe. Our recently modernized Wayne, NJ laboratory conducts research, development, deployment, and technical service activities to support Castrol automotive, commercial, heavy duty and industrial lubricants businesses. JOB PURPOSE: In the Americas, Castrol has a significant growth ambition for the CVO/HD market sector. The primary purpose of the role is to provide expertise to the Americas performance unit, helping to plan future technology requirements, deploy new technology, support product launches, support existing technology and generation of new business.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
