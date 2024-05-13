Expert Technologist, Driveline & Advanced Electrification Fluids

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

Lead projects for the development of new driveline and advanced electrification fluids and test methods, with focus on EV transmission applications.

The position holder also needs to provide expert advice to the technologists conducting the projects and to provide strategic advice on future development direction. The new products and methods are required to meet the changing demands of global and regional markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of BP’s products from its competitor.

Key Accountabilities:

Source, investigate and develop relevant technologies for the development team, having the vision to recognize long term value opportunities

Operate as a subject matter expert, networking with other experts and operational staff within the technology function to support the delivery of projects, these networks include product testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance.

Build effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, BP marketing, BP sales, BP Legal.

Provide technical and strategic leadership by coaching and directing the work of less experienced colleagues.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Development Team

Manage intellectual property associated with the projects - secrecy agreements, patents, etc.

Specific Product Quality accountabilities as detailed on the GLT role cards

Requirements:

Education

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical field, with a PhD qualification preferred

Experience

Proven broad experience of lubricant development, automotive engineering development or product research and technology, with specific expertise in driveline

Demonstrated collaborative approach to working

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills

Provide evidence of designing novel work programs and delivery within structured project management processes

Fluent English and Chinese, preferably German

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.