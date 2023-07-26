Expert Technologist, Electrical Charging & Infrastructure

Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage. We are delighted to present this opportunity to be an Expert Technologist within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will be responsible for owning the development of models for energy storage optimisation focusing on co location value with renewable energy vectors for different energy.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.We are delighted to present this opportunity to be an Expert Technologist within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will be responsible for owning the development of models for energy storage optimisation focusing on co location value with renewable energy vectors for different energy.



Job Description:

This role within the AES team will provide businesses such as bp pulse and G&LC modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for EV charging, stationary storage along with its optimisation and subsequent integration into existing renewable energy sources. The role will provide technology insights in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals.

Accountabilities will include:

Technology lead for development of bp’s charging infrastructure research workstreams in support of the bp ultra-fast charging strategy.

Support the team with the design and development of fast charging EV networks for passenger cars and trucks with key focus on integration with different energy vectors.

Technology lead for researching new methods in support of optimisation problems related to grid demand and maximising energy storage utilisation.

Research new methods for front of the meter optimisation supporting of increasing value for collocated energy storage systems in different power markets.

Technology lead for design and implementation of micro-grid systems to enable research and development activities linked to EV ultra-fast charging and battery technology development.

Design and development of energy models to understand the efficiencies of various long duration energy storage systems and its applications.

Working with bp pulse and G&LCE to provide the technical insights and expertise to allow identification of innovative business opportunities within Electrification and Mobility.

What do we want to see from you!

You will be degree qualified (or similar) in Electrical /Computer Science/ Energy Systems Engineering. Minimum ten years relevant experience gained from working on charging and energy infrastructure technologies along with familiarity/uses of various machine learning algorithms in relation to energy storage optimisation. Proven capacity for developing energy system models with tariff variations to optimise battery colocation with EV charging or renewable energy systems (solar/wind). Proven capacity for rolling out energy system models for business units – likely gained in an electrical supply utility company or electrical systems technology / consulting role. Proven experience in software such as R, Python, MATLAB, C/C++. Fundamental understanding in cloud architecture (AWS). Effective at building and maintaining strategic partnerships and highly effective at interacting with customers and with leading projects with internal partners, 3rd parties and OEM's. Experience of working closely with marketing teams for the development of technology strategies, offers and for exploring new business. You will be comfortable working with ambiguity at a strategic level, as well as in detail at a technical level. Experience of working with agile frameworks will be an advantage.

You will be a skilled communicator and bring an empathetic engagement style. You will be an advocate for open innovation and cross-functional collaboration and possess the interpersonal skills to bring stakeholders and contributors from a variety of functional subject areas under a ‘one team’ mindset.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.