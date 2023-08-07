Expert Technologist Europe: Products & Renewables Regulatory and Life Cycle Assessment (m/f/d) in Fulltime

Job summary

Who we are: At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for an expert technologist, Products & Renewables Regulatory and Life Cycle Assessment, working as a member of the European AF team as part of our Applied Sciences organization. The Applied Sciences team operate a range of research teams, laboratories and technology deployment teams around the globe. Our Bochum location is the hub for our European Advanced Transport Fuels activity which is co-located with several of our fuels business activities including the Mobility & Convenience, Fuel Supply and Midstream, Trading & Shipping, and other related teams. How you can help to shape the future: The Expert Technologist Products & Renewables Regulatory and LCA is responsible for the development of a bp technology position to all subjects relevant in the frame of the European standardisation of products and energies traded in bp´s downstream businesses. They are responsible for providing technology, product quality and regulatory expertise, insights, and solutions to our key stakeholders including bp Customers & Products, Trading and Shipping, and Production and Operations organisations. This includes our retail sites and terminal partners. perating departments, including Refining, Marketing, Fuels, C&EA and Legal, regarding the interpretation of and compliance with regulations. They will work closely together with the subject matter experts and bp members in industry and national standardisation bodies (NOIA/NSB) to represent bp and assures active contribution to relevant strategic bp senior panels.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Provides leadership to assess the impact of new legislative and regulatory initiatives by the European Parliament or national bodies on BP´s business. Provides proactive information of possible operational and economic consequences to relevant stakeholders.

Acts as focal point for all European and national product standards and specifications relevant to BP.

Manages the coordination and development of bp and AF positions on standardisation subjects in Europe.

Recognises the need to create a bp position in case of new or changed business strategies.

Considers and represents company targets and values within the European and national standardisation activities and collaborations with relevant industry associations and organisations.

Facilitates an active involvement of the business stakeholders in the development of bp positions on standardisation topics.

Communicates finalised positions to the relevant business stakeholders.

Acts as the focal point, both internally and externally, for all relevant queries regarding European and national standardisation and regulations.

Recommends and leads strategic projects to establish bp positions in both working groups and standardisation bodies.

Supports and provides technical guidance to the bp participants in the European fuels advocacy association (Fuels Europe).

Represents BP’s interests in fuel committees and communicates pertinent regulatory, market and industry initiatives. This includes representation of BP Europa SE in the ASTM association in US.

Coordinates and supports the wider bp participation/contribution in European and national industry associations (i.e. CONCAWE, DGMK, UKPIA, en2x?).

Develop expertise in emerging low-carbon fuel regulations and identify associated business opportunities, including support for renewable fuel pathway approval and verification in new / revised regulations such as EU7, FF55, BISchV, CEN, DIN.

Communicates with state and federal regulators.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Master Degree or Ph.D in engineering, chemistry, or sustainability.

Experience with European regulatory and standardisation desired. A good understanding on the organisation of the international standardisation on test methods, products and guidelines.

Experience preferred with hydrogen, electric mobility and novel biobased and renewable components as new energy vectors and knowledge of carbon intensity desirable.

Demonstrated collaborative and solution-focused approach to working with subject matter experts

Proven demonstrated ability to communicate at all levels of the organisation from front-line operations to senior leaders.

Understands the specific advantages our products bring to customer applications.

Very experienced at presenting a wide range of technical material within and externally to bp using different media.

Speaks, writes and reads English fluently, additional language, e.g. French or German a plus

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



