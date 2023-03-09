Expert Technologist - Hydrogen Mobility

Job summary

The opportunity

An exciting opportunity has arisen as an Expert Technologist (engineering) – Hydrogen and low carbon mobility technology. You will be developing and evaluating hydrogen and EV infrastructure solutions to support the C&P business ambitions and accelerate the decarbonisation of the heavy duty truck sector.

What does the day to day look like?

This role is part of the Innovation and Engineering organization and reports to the Hydrogen and low carbon mobility technology manager, based in Pangbourne. As the Expert Hydrogen Mobility Engineer, you are part of a wider team, with a particular focus on developing advantaged technical solutions to underpin bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy.

This role works closely with teams from Customer and Products, I&E central engineering teams, Policy and Advocacy, Gas & Low Carbon, Safety and other functions.





Accountabilities will include

Engineering lead within the hydrogen and low carbon mobility technology team responsible for development of innovative options for hydrogen distribution and refueling station designs.

Technology partnership development with leading hydrogen technology providers across industry.

Technology and economic evaluation of supply chain options to inform bp market entry activities and long-term strategy.

Integration of refueling station designs and protocols with emerging vehicle requirements.

Technical leadership and input to emerging standards for heavy-duty truck refueling

Rigorous documentation and knowledge management of engineering options to ensure enduring value to the bp business.

Development of technology specifications and technology selection processes for global market entry projects

Development of new and innovative solutions to deliver optimized solutions for hydrogen refueling at multi-fuel sites

Development of hydrogen station and distribution concepts to meet the needs of the business in key markets

Continuous improvement in safety through technology selection and innovative engineering design

A masters or PhD level engineering qualification

Deep technical experience in high pressure and/or cryogenic hydrogen systems

Direct experience of hydrogen infrastructure design for mobility applications

Development of innovative new solutions to improve hydrogen refueling station safety and performance.

Deep understanding of the hydrogen mobility value chain and associated technologies

Experience of influencing emerging standards and protocols related to the use of hydrogen in mobility.

Experience of leading complex interfaces with both commercial and project teams

Experience of using modelling approaches to develop new concepts and test initial designs.

Proven ability to influence stakeholders through compelling written and oral communication.

Experience of techno-economic evaluation and technology appraisal

Safety leadership and risk management experience

Proven ability to manage ambiguity and deliver solutions to resolve challenging technical problems.

Self-starter with strong drive and work within high-performing, cross-functional teams.

