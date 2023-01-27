Expert Technologist, PD

Job summary

Do you have an interest with data analytics, statistics or machine learning? Do you love finding exciting insights in deep and sophisticated datasets or optimize processes at scale using algorithms? Do you want to help bp tackle its most challenging problems?

We are looking for an individual who loves working at-pace and believe that data can help drive phenomenal decision makings. The Expert Technologist - Digital role is primarily intended to serve the Engine Oil Product Development Team and our goal to be a data driven, technology leader in our field. The role holder will be expected to acquire and improve several bp processes, data management systems, and data visualization tools and models. By leading multiple digitalization work streams and projects, the role holder will inspire changes in how data is handled, analysed, and ultimately, how product development and technology decisions are made.

What does the day to day look like?

Adhere to bp’s Code of Conduct and uphold bp’s Value & Behaviours.

Prioritize digital workload and lead resources available to improve value for the business

Provide unique insights and apply thought leadership in areas of data management and digital processes.

Liaise with multiple software and coding authorities, both internally and externally, to drive effective development progress and product launches

Facilitate deployment and training of new tools to the wider Product Development and Technology teams.

Engage cross functionally to illustrate technology progress and identify opportunities for improved efficiencies.

Build and maintain data models, platform architectures, and cloud services in support of bp digital programs.

What do we want to see from you!

Bachelors degree in Engineering or Computer Science

Shown experience working with Oil or Automotive Industry experience preferred

Strong evidence of alignment in personal conduct and behaviours with bp leadership expectation

Strong project, data, and systems management experience

General knowledge or willingness to learn python, SQL, VB, other languages as the need arises.

Willingness to lead a team of scientists to deliver complex projects

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.