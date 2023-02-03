Expert Technologist - Product Development (Driveline & EV Fluid)

Job summary

About the role



Key collaborator interfaces include:

Business and OEM liaison managers

Operations team (including PT&E, Analytical, Facility)

HSSEQ

Raw material Suppliers



Key Challenges

Due to the global nature of the business, the role is required to interact with and influence geographically dispersed and culturally diverse collaborator groups.

The role requires the ability to innovate and solve complex problems but also the subject area to be able to organize tasks and deliver to exacting timelines and budgets.



Other Relevant Information

The role is global with products developed for global markets. The products typically have a 3 to 5 year development cycle therefore multi-year planning is required at the team level.

These plans will also influence the planning of supporting operational teams and facility design and provision over a similar time period.

The planning is required to support pivotal initiatives within the offer development and innovation process.



Country / Cluster specific information:

Preferably the role is based in the Castrol Wayne Technology Center, USA and requires extensive interaction with colleagues in other countries particularly those where products are developed and tested (Driveline Technology Center in Germany). A periodic stay abroad (Germany) might be required.

The primary purpose of the role is to lead fluid development projects for EV Transmission and EV Thermal Management in Automotive and CVO applications. Projects will be carried out in close cooperation with customers and in compliance with agreed schedules.The new products and methods are required to meet the changing demands of global and regional markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of bp’s products from its competitors.The role holder will be required to have extensive interaction with a wide range of internal and external collaborators.

Key accountabilities

Pro-actively develop new EV customers and lead strategic EV Fluid projects in the US

Source, investigate and develop relevant technologies for the development team, having the vision to recognize long term value opportunities

Operating as a domain expert, networking with other experts and operational staff within the technology function to support the delivery of projects, these networks include product testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, bp marketing, bp sales, bp Legal.

Providing technical and strategic leadership by coaching and directing the work of less experienced colleagues.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Development Team

Lead intellectual property associated with the projects - secrecy agreements, patents, etc.

Specific Product Quality accountabilities as detailed on the GLT role cards

Provide guidance to influence the Castrol global EV Fluid strategy in region

Economic dimensions associated with role: Handle project budget up to 1m US$

HSSE Accountabilities: FPT core competency, HSSE Behavior & Leadership : Skillful Application

Legally Required Training and Accountabilities: Observation of relevant legal requirements and minimization of possible operational hazards.



Experience & Expertise

Essential:

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering, or related technical subject area, with a PhD qualification preferred

Broad experience of lubricant development, automotive engineering development or product research and technology, with specific expertise in driveline and battery technology

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills

Provide evidence of designing novel work programs and delivery within structured project management processes

Fluent in English, optional German, or Chinese

Desired:

Demonstrated experience in Lubricants, Additives or Automotive/Manufacturing industries would be advantageous.

Good knowledge of automotive, manufacturing and/or systems engineering.



Required competencies

Core Skills:

Project Management: Mastery

Quality Systems & Standards: Skillful Application

Lubricants Expertise, ideally for Automotive and/or Commercial Vehicle



Technical Management: Technology Commercialization and Deployment: Mastery

Technical Support: Technical Presentation and Communication: Mastery

Technology Development: Formulation Technology and Product Innovation: Mastery

Technology Innovation: Creating New Test Methodologies: Mastery



