Expert Technologist, Product Development

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

The Expert Technologist is Accountable to the Engine Oil Product Development and Differentiation Manager for delivery of OD&I projects according to latest business priorities. The role requires conducting these projects to design and develop new lubricant products and test methods, and to provide strategic advice on future development direction.The new products and methods are required to meet the changing demands of global markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of BP’s products from its competitors.The role holder will be required to have extensive interaction with a wide range of internal and external partners.



Job Description:

Run complex and challenging programmes to time and budget under structured project management processes to deliver new formulations and products to OD&I Managers according to the agreed in-year matrix of resource allocation to OD&I projects

Source, investigate and develop relevant technologies for the development team, having the vision to recognise long term value opportunities

Operate as a subject matter expert, networking with other experts and operational staff within the technology function to support the delivery of projects, these networks include product testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, new product sciences and compliance.

Build effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, BP marketing, BP Legal, Global Supply Chain, BP Procurement

Provide technical and strategic leadership by coaching and directing the work of less experienced colleagues.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Development Team

Manage intellectual property associated with the projects - secrecy agreements, patents, etc.

Support the Applied Sciences Digital Strategy via the collection, storage and use of data from technology projects in order to reduce project timelines and minimize test costs. Champion application of digital tools which reduce project timelines, minimize test costs or enrich technical knowledge

Manage S&OR risks according to BP’s processes and performance metrics

Demonstrate keen understanding of Industry guidelines and their application to enable execution of qualification programs that deliver componentry and new products meeting best in class quality standards

Essential Skills & Experience

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline, with a Masters/PhD qualification preferred

Proven broad experience of fuel or lubricant development, automotive engineering development or product research and technology, with specific expertise as required by the role

Provide evidence of designing novel work programmes and delivery within structured project management processes

Proven experience in development of technology solutions working closely with senior leadership, marketing and cross-functional technology teams to develop products and solutions.

Capability to analyse and interpret complex data sets and results combined with the application of modelling techniques would be beneficial.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Highly skilled in communicating complex technical subjects to non-technical audiences to provide confidence and clarity. Knowledge of brands, products and formulation architecture would be useful.

Comfortable with working with uncertainty and ambiguity. Skilled at taking the lead and setting the direction of projects to cut through the ambiguity to reach solutions is strongly desired.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

