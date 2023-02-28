Expert Technologist, Quality Assurance (Products Excellence)

Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for an Expert technologist, quality assurance, working as a member of the Global Quality Assurance team as part of our Applied Sciences organization.



The Applied Sciences team operate a range of research teams, laboratories, and technology deployment teams around the globe. Our Chicago, IL location is the hub for our US Advanced Transport Fuels activity which is co-located with several of our fuels business activities including the Mobility & Convenience, Fuel Supply and Midstream, Trading & Shipping, and other related teams. Our Wayne, NJ location is the head office for our Castrol North America Lubricants business where we Applied Sciences also operate a range of laboratories and quality assurance and technology deployment activities.

Job Purpose

Maintaining global quality processes and leading projects to drive improvement.

Supporting the development and execution of quality systems, quality assurance requirements and standard process across Applied Sciences and the wider bp business groups.

Conducting quality related root cause investigations and leading CI projects in support of preventing quality incidents and mitigating quality risks

Leading the QA Assessment program and conducting risk-based assessments.

The incumbent will be responsible for different aspects of Quality Assurance. Specific activities will be agreed as part of the annual objectives process. These activities include:

Key Accountabilities

Support bp business on Continuous Improvement projects and RCAs, acting as lead or coach in these areas.

Provide assistance and/ or lead in conducting quality risk assessments and/ or FMEAs with bp businesses.

As advised by line manager act as the coordinator of QA Assessment schedule for a specific geography and liaise with peers with similar accountability in other geographies to enhance efficiency of Assessment delivery by Quality Assurance team.

Collect necessary quality data and information from regions and global teams to analyze, develop and assess for trends and provide recommendations on areas of the greatest risk.

Prepare and present incident and assessment data at Quality forums as required.

Provide guidance to leadership on appropriate quality metrics, both leading and lagging indicators to be monitored.

Develop practices, procedures, and other protocols in support of the overall quality agenda and CI and RCA in particular.

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

University degree in scientific field such as Chemistry or Chemical Engineering and 7+ years of related experience

A demonstrated track record of relevant experience and formal relevant qualifications covering quality auditing, root cause analysis, quality assurance and quality control

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Experience in use of key quality tools including FMEA, Six Sigma or equivalent.

Experience leading teams or projects with representatives from multiple geographic locations and cultures.

Experience as well as a background in Fuels and /or Lubricants is preferred.

Able to travel in support of assessments and RCA investigations.

Experience in Agile working (Kanban, Scrum, Flow to work)

Spanish/Portuguese desirable

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.