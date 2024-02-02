This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Responsible for providing advanced technical expertise to deliver technical and/or commercial support services, ensuring the effective application of high-end technical skills to key business priorities, supporting associated technology development and deployment, driving incident resolution, identifying and implementing improvement opportunities, whilst ensuring processes and procedures align with internal and external requirements.



Let me tell you about the role

The Expert Technologist, Technology Deployment provides expertise to the Performance Units to plan their future technology requirements, deploy new technology platforms and portfolio’s, support product launches, and help develop new business opportunities.

The role holder is expected to have proficiency in several relevant technology deployment skills and will provide experienced advice on technical, integrity and product performance matters. They may be required to focus on a specific area or field to develop experience and expertise, but all role holders should expect to cover a range of different areas depending on priorities and workload demands.

What you will deliver

Lead projects across the automotive portfolio to support launch of new products, development of new business opportunities (including technical input to tenders)

Lead sustainability technology projects in-line with Castrol’s sustainability aims.

Lead future technology programs including EV’s and future fluids innovations. Lookout for legislative changes to develop product recommendations and readiness.

Present technical material at customer events, at external technical seminars and conferences, drive technical advocacy to showcase technology innovations.

Provide input to the development of technical training materials, deliver technical training to teams, coach, and mentor less experienced technologists, and share technical knowledge to develop people’s capabilities.

Support PU technology lead to deliver the technical strategy, and represent the PU’s technology requirements by ensuring these are shared back to Product Development and into the OD&I planning process.

Advise and check the technical accuracy, integrity and approval of external communications, materials used at media events, customer events, product introduction, data sheets and labels.

Provide technology expertise in customer support by product recommendation, resolution of problems; counterfeits; handling quality incidents; product waivers; material substitution; specifications; applications.

Provide product and application advice with training to technical network/sales technical staff. Provide input and advise into new product development projects.

Operate as subject matter expert in collaboration with other technologists to deliver validation/customer approval tests.

Identify locally sourced purchased finished goods and raw materials. Support resolution of local RM shortages, IMTs and quality incidents.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Review and advise on product technical marketing claims and other related communications for use in regional / local markets.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Technology team.

Educational Qualification : PhD or Masters Degree in Chemistry, Engineering or related subject area.

Experience

knowledge of bp’s products (as applicable to the role) their composition, manufacture, quality and application

Strong background of working directly with customers to resolve technical and application issues.

Proven collaborative approach to working and networking with subject matter authorities and other functions.

Proven strong interpersonal and communication skills, internally and externally with customers.

Safe and reliable HSSE operations in the laboratory and at the customer’s site.

Demonstrated track record with-proven experiencee in a technical role with knowledge of own subject area.

Experience in the development and deployment of automotive engine oils is desirable for this role.

Strong commercial skills and business credibility.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



