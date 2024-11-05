This role is eligible for relocation within country

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hard-working people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Expert Technologist based at Mumbai and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role

The Expert Technologist, Technology Deployment provides expertise in the field of automotive lubricants to the India Performance Units (PU) to plan their future technology requirements, deploy new technology platforms/portfolio’s, support product launches, and help develop new business opportunities. The role holder will liaise with Product Development, Global & local Marketing, Global Supply Chain, Technology Deployment Hubs and the Performance Units to deploy new products and geographic extensions as required by the markets.

The role holder is expected to have proficiency in several relevant technology deployment skills and will provide expert advice on technical, integrity and product performance matters. They may be required to focus on a specific area or discipline to develop experience and expertise, but all role holders should expect to cover a range of different areas depending on priorities and workload demands.

What you will deliver

Lead deployment activities in the field of automotive lubricants across various spaces in line with the requirement of business.

Lead projects across the automotive portfolio to support launch of new products, development of new business opportunities (including technical input to tenders)

Work with teams to develop future technology programs including EV’s and future fluids innovations. Lookout for legislative changes to develop product recommendations and readiness.

Present technical material at customer events, at external technical seminars and conferences, drive technical advocacy to showcase technology innovations.

Support Performance Unit technology tag on technology requirements of PU and provide technical advocacy with engagement with cross functional stakeholders.

Provide technology expertise in customer support by product recommendation, resolution of problems; counterfeits; product waivers; material substitution; specifications; applications.

Provide product and application advice with training to technical network/sales technical staff. Provide input and advise into new product development projects.

Operate as subject matter expert in collaboration with other technologists to deliver validation/customer approval tests.

Identify locally sourced purchased finished goods and raw materials. Support resolution of local RM shortages, IMTs and quality incidents.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Review and advise on product technical marketing claims and other related communications for use in regional / local markets.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Educational Qualification : PhD or Msc Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline.

Experience

Good knowledge of automotive lube products their composition, manufacture, quality and application

Strong track record of working directly with customers to resolve technical and application issues.

Demonstrated collaborative approach to working and networking with subject matter experts and other functions.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills, internally and externally with customers.

Safe and reliable HSSE operations in the laboratory and at the customer’s site.

Over 20 years’ experience in a technical role with advanced technical knowledge of own discipline.

Experience in the development and deployment of automotive engine oils is desirable for this role

Strong commercial skills and business credibility.

