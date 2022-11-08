Expert technologist

Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will need to innovate at pace, and we are proud to be establishing the bp global centre for low carbon process technologies at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK.



Building on a 55 year heritage in Hull, our global centre will bring together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group will collaborate on the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and technoeconomic feasibility assessment, underpinned by world class engineering and analytical capability. We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in world class laboratory and demonstration plant facilities.



The opportunity



We are delighted to present this fantastic opportunity for an Expert Analytical Technologist, gas chromatography, to join our global team of skilled analytical practitioners who provide data and insight reaching across bp – from research and innovation into low carbon technologies, to critical business support for our global value chain.

Global Innovation Analytics is bp’s analytical science discipline. GIA is at the core of bp’s research, development and innovation with world class laboratory facilities in Hull and Pangbourne (UK), Bochum (Germany) and Shanghai (China).



The role



Reporting into the Discipline Management Lead, Global Innovation Analytics, the Expert Analytical Technologist will be based at bp’s global centre for low carbon process technologies in Hull. This team is responsible for providing proprietary analytical expertise and services in support of research, product development, deployment and operational excellence, primarily to underpin bp’s efforts in process development, including low carbon refining technologies.



Accountabilities will include

Delivering safe and compliant experimental operations, contributing to the development of a proactive safety culture.

Being a recognised authority for analytical science, providing deep theoretical and practical expertise in the application of state-of-the-art gas chromatography (GC) techniques.

Leading own analyses and projects to advance bp’s research, development and innovation activities in a broad range of applications across a global team.

Providing direction and practical input for complex problem solving.

Coaching colleagues across the analytical discipline to advance their capabilities.

Driving continuous improvement.

Providing thought leadership, working with management, to develop and implement the analytical strategic plan, for own team and linking to the global analytical function.



About you

You will be qualified to degree level in chemistry or analytical science, preferably to doctorate level, with at proven laboratory experience.

You will have a proven track record in the hands-on development of advanced GC and two-dimensional GC techniques to deliver solutions for the analysis of complex gas and/or liquid mixtures and working in global cross-functional teams on complex problems.

You will bring a strong HSSE mindset, being a self-starter with an agile mindset and ability to collaborate across your colleagues and stakeholders.

You will be able to lead complex work independently managing a wide range of projects concurrently and balancing changing and / or conflicting priorities. Knowledge of AGILE frameworks is advantageous.

In addition, knowledge and experience of a number of following techniques is desirable, together with a track record of complex problem-solving: mass spectroscopy, X-ray analysis, adsorption techniques, elemental analysis, NMR, Raman, infra-red and other spectroscopies.

It is imperative you demonstrate effective communication skills and a collaborative style which contributes to the success of the team, as well as enthusiasm for learning, sharing ideas and building expertise.



Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion



At bp you have the opportunity to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also help employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues.



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will need to innovate at pace, and we are proud to be establishing the bp global centre for low carbon process technologies at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK.



Building on a 55 year heritage in Hull, our global centre will bring together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group will collaborate on the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and technoeconomic feasibility assessment, underpinned by world class engineering and analytical capability. We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in world class laboratory and demonstration plant facilities.



