Exploration Manager - Indonesia

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :



Working closely with the central exploration team and local the organisation to align activities and budgets with the Asia Pacific business plan.

OCM (Operating Committee Meeting) representative for exploration non-operated joint ventures.

Single point of accountability with Migas and SKK Migas for exploration activities.

Local figurehead for driving forward integrated exploration activity, including wells, bid rounds and third-party evaluations.

Part of local business leadership team, collaborating with VP Subsurface Asia Pacific to ensure health of geoscience subject area and succession planning of key roles.

Engaging with the local exploration community to capture scout information and be an ambassador for bp business within the region.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCES AND QUALIFICATIONS :



Experience in working within multi-disciplinary teams delivering complex projects.

In-depth technical knowledge to critically evaluate subsurface opportunity risk and resources.

Knowledge of local regulatory expectations, including tendering, competitive bid process, permitting, stakeholder approval processes and statutory reporting.

Ability to collaborate across offices and time-zones with colleagues from different cultures and backgrounds.

Experience of leading technical teams to deliver exploration projects would be an advantage.

Fluent in English, able to convey complex technical description simply and clearly to senior management.

bp is committed provide candidate pools that better reflect the diversity of the communities and countries where we operate

Why join bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

This position is opened for Indonesian national only.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



