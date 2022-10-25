Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Export Administrator

Export Administrator

Export Administrator

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142036BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Global Business Services function Team and advance your career as an

Export Administrator - Fixed Term!

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

The purpose of the role is to assure the export deliveries to the countries in scope for packed goods. The focus is mainly on the primary distribution and the third-party export customers.

In this role You will:
  • Coordinate transportation and S & H daily operations considering capacity constraints and business priorities
  • Ensure and follow-up BP HSSE rules and policies are complied with for all S & H and transportation activities
  • Provide excellent Customer Service in order to continuously improve relationships with customers.
  • Support Distribution/Logistics Manager in auditing activities as required
  • Work closely with logistics providers and customers to manage logistics queries and complaints
  • Maintain freight costing data in SAP in order to ensure a correct estimation of logistics providers invoices
  • Proactively resolve customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):
    • Take ownership and resolve escalated telephone and written customer issues
    • Route issues to Lubricants where appropriate for investigation/resolution
    • Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees
  • Provide Customer Service to support the following activities:
    • Order processing and order fulfilment
    • Sales order tracking
    • Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders
    • Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes
  • Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps
  • Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution
We have the following requirements:
  • Relevant educational background or equivalent experience
  • 1-3 years of Supply Chain experience (Logistics/Procurement/Planning etc.)
  • Experience working in SSC/GBS environment would be advantageous
  • Export/Custom experience would be desirable
  • Excellent English skills
  • We need someone who is open-minded and not be afraid of communicating continuously with peoples from different businesses
  • Good communication and problem-solving skills
  • Out of the box thinking
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment
  • Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Company laptop
  • Phone for private usage
  • Opportunity to work from home: up to 2 days / week based on team agreement

