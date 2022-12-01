Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Export Administrator



Coordinate transportation and S & H daily operations considering capacity constraints and business priorities

Ensure and follow-up BP HSSE rules and policies are complied with for all S & H and transportation activities

Provide excellent Customer Service in order to continuously improve relationships with customers.

Support Distribution/Logistics Manager in auditing activities as required

Work closely with logistics providers and customers to manage logistics queries and complaints

Maintain freight costing data in SAP in order to ensure a correct estimation of logistics providers invoices

Proactively resolve customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate): Take ownership and resolve escalated telephone and written customer issues Route issues to Lubricants where appropriate for investigation/resolution Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees

Provide Customer Service to support the following activities: Order processing and order fulfilment Sales order tracking Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution

Relevant educational background or equivalent experience

1-3 years of Supply Chain experience (Logistics/Procurement/Planning etc.)

Experience working in SSC/GBS environment would be advantageous

Export/Custom experience would be desirable

Excellent English skills

We need someone who is open-minded and not be afraid of communicating continuously with peoples from different businesses

Good communication and problem-solving skills

Out of the box thinking

teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.is to assure the export deliveries to the countries in scope for packed goods. The focus is mainly on the primary distribution and the third-party export customers.