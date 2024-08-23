Export Import Specialist - (Merak Plant Based)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Accountable for Export Import custom declaration, DG transport labelling requirements, export control and others law and regulation related trade compliance matter.

To incorporate ITR procedure to ensure EXIM framework process adherence to trade sanction and export control. To manage potential Export/Import violations and develop constructive resolution.

To maintain strong networking with local authorities, ocean liners, forwarding agents, freight forwarder and 3rd party logistic partner on the process & control of Export Import Operation.

To lead and establish control plan in term of logistic quality control, container selection, stuffing and load secure procedures.

To build strong network & sustain customer service with bp group export customers to ensure supply and responsiveness are meeting expectation as per agreed Service Level Agreement. To oversee complaints handling process to respond, manage, track & resolve complaints in timely and efficient manner.

To promote continuous improvement culture and lead the CI plan in risk reduction, customer service, quality and cost. To identify EXIM opportunities and vulnerabilities and develop actions for gaps closure.

To train resources for handling export operations & documentation, batch controls, customer/country specific export labelling/shipping marks, DG transport labelling etc.

Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager for Freight Forwarder and Ocean Liners to ensure contract up to date and adhere to HRA/MRA & CDD screening process. Works with Global Logistics Procurement in Ocean Freight sourcing and establish SOP and associated KPI with liners for continue improvement.

REQUIRES SKILLS, EXPERIENCES AND EDUCATION :

Skills :

Business & Commercial acumen to appropriately align commercial needs to operational delivery, with skill to think strategically.

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with and influence at all levels in the organization and seek to promote diversity and inclusion across teams and the business.

Supervisory skills are required to direct and lead projects. Strong ability to applying skills and techniques of negotiating, understand and influencing.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills - able to identify risks / pitfalls and take appropriate actions; able to develop and employ a variety of approaches to resolve wide-ranging problem.

Ability to deal with stressful workload situations, effectively organizing and prioritizing work to meet urgent requirement.

Experiences :

Minimum 5 years working experience in Import/Export, Supply Chain operation experience.

Knowledge of Export Control, International Trade Regulations, Dangerous Goods are preferable.

Education :

University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial discipline.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



