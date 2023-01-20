Yes - up to 25%

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Export Manager

(responsible for Belgium and France)



Export Manager has overall responsibility for leading, supporting and developing the export teams who are responsible for managing the daily export and import (into Belgium) activities out of a plant/hub/3rd party facility. Ensuring the execution of cost-effective export/import operations and best in class service customer (primary/secondary) orders. These deliverables must also be achieved whilst ensuring adherence to all Code of Conduct, Health, Safety, Security, Environment, and Quality (HSSEQ), Operating Management System (OMS), Compliance, regulatory and legislative requirements.



In this role You will:

Lead, support and develop the Export teams including France CF team

Manage export/import related queries and complaints

Support GBS (Global Business Service) export teams on compliance agenda as well as operations

Have responsibility for export budget for in scope destinations (primary/secondary), containing variable- and fix costs to create cost efficient shipments in accordance with agreed lead times

Ensure compliance with legal regulations related to Export/Import activities, and being in communication with relevant local customs/tax authorities in applicable geographies

Be responsible for export and network replenishment orders (where applicable) being executed In Full and On Time and provide regular communication to the customers (internal and external)

Oversee the creation and collection of relevant export/import documentation and compliance and tax reporting (customs documents, certificates of origin, bill of lading, EUR1 documents.) as well as correct invoicing

Be responsible to collect and report relevant KPI’s for the export/import activities

Support deep sea operations including tendering process with procurement

Support internal/external audits for export related topics

Work closely with GBS export teams, Belgium and France CF and manufacturing teams, tax teams, 3rd party Freight Forwarders and service providers

Be involved into export/import/compliance/tax related projects

Be responsible to make sure operations are in line with International Trade Regulations and with International Trade Control Framework principles internally (including supporting other teams’ activities)

Work on continuous improvement to create efficiency in export operations

Work on sustainability initiatives to make sure we meet overall Castrol targets for zero carbon emissions

Ensure compliance (legal and other) to all regulatory and safety requirements with respect to export operations

What You will need to be successful: