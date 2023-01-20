Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Export Manager

Export Manager

  • Location Belgium - West - Gent
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144479BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Export Manager
(responsible for Belgium and France)
Export Manager has overall responsibility for leading, supporting and developing the export teams who are responsible for managing the daily export and import (into Belgium) activities out of a plant/hub/3rd party facility. Ensuring the execution of cost-effective export/import operations and best in class service customer (primary/secondary) orders. These deliverables must also be achieved whilst ensuring adherence to all Code of Conduct, Health, Safety, Security, Environment, and Quality (HSSEQ), Operating Management System (OMS), Compliance, regulatory and legislative requirements.

In this role You will:
  • Lead, support and develop the Export teams including France CF team
  • Manage export/import related queries and complaints
  • Support GBS (Global Business Service) export teams on compliance agenda as well as operations
  • Have responsibility for export budget for in scope destinations (primary/secondary), containing variable- and fix costs to create cost efficient shipments in accordance with agreed lead times
  • Ensure compliance with legal regulations related to Export/Import activities, and being in communication with relevant local customs/tax authorities in applicable geographies
  • Be responsible for export and network replenishment orders (where applicable) being executed In Full and On Time and provide regular communication to the customers (internal and external)
  • Oversee the creation and collection of relevant export/import documentation and compliance and tax reporting (customs documents, certificates of origin, bill of lading, EUR1 documents.) as well as correct invoicing
  • Be responsible to collect and report relevant KPI’s for the export/import activities
  • Support deep sea operations including tendering process with procurement
  • Support internal/external audits for export related topics
  • Work closely with GBS export teams, Belgium and France CF and manufacturing teams, tax teams, 3rd party Freight Forwarders and service providers
  • Be involved into export/import/compliance/tax related projects
  • Be responsible to make sure operations are in line with International Trade Regulations and with International Trade Control Framework principles internally (including supporting other teams’ activities)
  • Work on continuous improvement to create efficiency in export operations
  • Work on sustainability initiatives to make sure we meet overall Castrol targets for zero carbon emissions
  • Ensure compliance (legal and other) to all regulatory and safety requirements with respect to export operations
What You will need to be successful:
  • Professional qualification in export (incl compliance)/supply chain
  • Holding International Trade and Dangerous Goods Certifications is an advantage
  • 5+ years of experience gained in supply chain with expertise knowledge on for export/import activities
  • 3+ years of experience to manage teams
  • Native or near native Flemish/Dutch language knowledge (fluency in French is a plus)
  • Good command of the English language, both oral and written.
  • Excellent administration and coordination skills developed in an international supply environment.
  • Expertise in International Trade Regulations
  • Strong computer literacy
  • SAP knowledge
  • Advantage: Technical knowledge of Export products (hazardous content) and services

