Export Services Coordinator

The role is the bridge of Castrol to Central Asia distributors by actively communicating with them for fulfilling their orders timely and efficiently. The responsibility area covers order taking, payment follow-up, logistics planning and export activities by working closely with Distributor Business Managers, OPEX team, Supply Team and Finance.

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Collecting distributor orders in responsibility area of Central Asia&Ukraine and inputting into SAP

Communicating LBM team on short term product demand variations and activeley contribute to supply plans

Planning the production / shipment of transit sales with relevant supply parties

Planning the logistics of the shipments with internal and external stakeholders

Coordinating invoicing, ATR and relevant export documents for Customs together with Customs Consultancy Partners

Following payments / swifts from distributors and planning shipments considering the payment terms and credit risk levels

Working closely with Finance and GBS teams on distributor payments and cash allocations

Acting as the first point of contact for all types of distributor’s operatinal needs

Supporting distributor promotions supply by working closely with Marketing

Getting pricing or credit terms approvals with respect to relevant DofA

Improve and deliver customer experience in Central Asia. Ensure delivery of our promises by seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in our operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make.

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalisation.

Understand and fulfil agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities which apply to the role

Education:

University graduate

Successful completion of a Customer Service course preferrable

Experience:

Previous Customer Service experience, exposure to sales or related customer services activities

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs

Skills:

Enthusiastic & resourceful individual, performance driven

SAP/JDE/KERIS skills (proven) – advanced level of knowledge and application

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office tools

Excellent interpersonal skills

Customer Service & Business Knowledge: Awareness

English fluency, Russian knowledge will be a preference

Competencies:

Internal functional navigation in service of the customer - Skilful

Delivers an effortless customer experience - Basic

Using operational tools to improve customer experience - Basic

Customer promise execution - Basic

Systems knowledge: Basic



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



